Kingswinford and South Staffordshire – comfortable win for the Conservatives, but with much reduced majority

Mr Wood, who previously represented the now-defunct Dudley South constituency, held the seat with a majority of more than 6,000 over Labour's Sally Benton.

He said: "I'm delighted and honoured to be the first Member of Parliament for the new Kingswinford and South Staffordshire constituency, and I want to thank everyone who put their trust in me. I'm going to work as hard as I can to repay that."

"It is a disappointing picture nationally, but I make a promise to the community that I will be speaking up for local people, and holding the new government to account when I think they are not acting in the best interests of the constituency."

He is now the sole Conservative representative in the Dudley borough, after the neighbouring Dudley, Halesowen and Stourbridge seats all fell to Labour.

The result still represents a huge swing of 34 per cent away from the Conservatives, with Mr Wood was defending a notional majority of nearly 30,000.

Mr Wood said the collapse in the Conservative vote nationally was due to a split in the right-of-centre vote, with many disaffected Conservatives switching to Reform UK.

"People are frustrated after 14 years of Conservative government, but didn't want a Labour government either. We need to work hard to win those people back."

The new seat combines the Kingswinford and Wordsley areas of the old Dudley South constituency with the villages of Wombourne, Codsall and Perton.

Former South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson fought in the new Stone, Penkridge & Great Wyrley constituency, which includes the northern half of South Staffordshire District.

Mr Wood's majority was dented by a strong showing from Reform UK's Gary Dale, who polled 9,928 votes.

Liberal Democrat Gully Bansal secured fourth place with 2,080 votes, followed by Claire McIlvenna in fifth place for the Greens on 2,077.

Turnout was 63 per cent, down eight per cent compared to 2019.

Mr Wood has represented Dudley South, which also included the neighbouring areas of Brierley Hill, Netherton and Woodside, since 2015, when he replaced fellow Conservative Jason Kelly. Mr Kelly resigned after just one term in office. Mr Wood bucked the national trend in 2015 and 2017 by increasing his majority in both elections.