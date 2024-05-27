Andy Street confirms General Election decision after losing West Midlands Mayoral contest

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mr Street, who was beaten by Richard Parker in the Mayoral election earlier this month, said that he has 'decided against' standing for Parliament in the forthcoming General Election.

In a statement on X on Monday, Mr Street said that despite his love of "contributing to public life", the MP role "was never for me".

The statement from Mr Street read: "I have always said that I never wanted to go into Westminster and that the job as Mayor of the West Midlands was the right political role for me.

Andy Street listens to Labour's Richard Parker speaking as he is elected as the new Mayor of West Midlands. Photo credit: Jacob King/PA Wire.

"But the truth is that since losing the Mayoral election earlier this month I haven't been able to shake the overwhelming sense of duty to continue to serve in a public role.

"I have therefore thought long and hard about whether to try to stand for Parliament at the forthcoming General Election and become an MP. Ultimately however I have decided against it."

Mr Parker, the new Labour Mayor of the West Midlands, claimed victory over Mr Street by just 1,500 votes.

Andy Street has said that he will not run for an MP role in Parliament in the upcoming General Election. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

Mr Street added: "Being an MP is a job of great importance, but it has just never been for me. Truthfully I have been an executive leader for 20 years now, and would find it extremely difficult to step back from that at this time.

"I do however still believe strongly in my brand of moderate and inclusive Conservatism and will continue to use my voice ferociously to champion that approach - whatever happens on July 4."

Mr Street went on to say that he will now look for further ways to share his voice in the West Midlands community, looking for opportunities to continue his leadership role.

Mr Street ended: "Many will assume now that I am destined to go back into business - but I still feel I have much to contribute to public life in a leadership role, and I look forward to exploring opportunities to do just that.

"Finally I just wanted to say thank you for all your ongoing support, it really does mean a tremendous amount to me."