Wyre Forest Council election results in full as Conservatives buck national trend and take control

All 33 seats were up for grabs at the council, which was under no overall control before the election.
Before the vote, the Conservatives were the largest party with 14 seats, while Independent Health Concern held eight. Independents held another five, while Labour had two and the Green party held one.
The Conservatives gained full control of the council, taking 20 seats of the 33 available.
It means the council is now made up of 20 Conservative councillors, six independents, four Labour, two Liberal Democrats and a single Green Party representative.
The turnout was a little over a quarter, 28.29 per cent.
The full results are: (* denotes winner):
Aggborough and Spennells (3)
Rachel Akathiotis (Lib Dem) 283
John Aston (Indep)* 1,142
Owen Cave (Cons) 483
Helen Dyke (Indep)* 1,324
Peter Dyke (Indep)* 1,213
Thomas Jordan (Cons) 366
George Price (Lab) 426
Simon Sherrey (Cons) 328
Areley Kings and Riverside (3)
Nick Bartram-Savage (Lab) 485
Jason Foster(Indep) 288
Ken Henderson (Cons)* 795
Rob Lloyd (Indep) 424
Danny Russell (Cons)* 656
I Schmeising-Barnes (Lib Dem) 186
Alan Sutton (Cons)* 562
John Thomas (Indep) 325
Carol Warren (Lab) 519
Valerie Wood (Green) 307
Bewdley & Rock (3)
Janice Bell (Green) 461
Emily Bourne (Cons)* 939
Anna Coleman (Indep) 372
Roger Coleman (Indep) 253
C Edginton-White (Indep) 629
Nigel Geary (Green) 297
Cloud Gollop (Lib Dem) 156
Nigel Knowles (Lab) 608
Dan Morehead (Cons)* 841
Rod Stanczyszyn (Lab) 685
Nick Wilson (Cons)* 723
Blakebrook and Habberley South (3)
Adrian Beavis (Lib Dem) 212
Vicky Caulfield (Green)* 765
John Davis (Green) 511
Simon Ford (Lib Dem) 114
Tracey Onslow (Cons)*` 690
Juliet Smith (Cons) 551
Edward Stokes (Cons) 505
Leigh Whitehouse (Lab)* 678
Clive Wood (Green) 385
Heidi Worth (Lib Dem) 187
Broadwaters (3)
Mary McDonnell (Lab)* 634
Tony Muir (Cons) 373
Craig Pedley (Cons) 354
Mary Rayner Indep)* 893
Alan Totty (Lib Dem) 431
Howard Williams (Cons) 252
Peter Young (Indep)* 611
Foley Park and Hoobrook (3)
Nick Atkinson (Green) 278
Clare Cassidy (Lib Dem) 449
Nathan Desmond (Cons)* 834
Dave Finch (Green) 254
Kevin Gale (Cons)* 694
Nicky Gale (Cons)* 742
Doug Hine (Green) 346
Sue Meekings (Indep) 262
Di Smith (Lab) 561
Franche and Habberley North (3)
Lisa Allsopp (Green) 398
John Beckingham (Lab) 685
Ben Brookes (Cons)* 823
George Connolly (Cons)* 793
Jackie Madden (Lib Dem) 551
David Ross (Cons)* 747
Oliver Walker (Lib Dem) 526
Mark Watkins (Indep) 492
*all three seats went to Indep candidates in 2019.
Lickhill (1)
David Little (Cons)* 266
T Schmeising-Barnes (Lib Dem)* 145
Dixon Sheppard (Indep) 106
Stephen Thorneycroft (Lab) 137
Mitton (3)
Michael Allarton (Green) 546
Berenice Dawes (Cons) 638
Jackie Griffiths (Lab)* 733
Nicky Martin (Indep)* 771
Dale Morris (Cons) 684
Chris Pratt (Lib Dem) 471
Chris Rogers (Cons)* 733
Offmore and Comberton (3)
Rose Bishop (Cons) 548
Liam Carroll (Lab)* 599
Brett Caulfield (Green) 326
Nigel Grace (Lib Dem) 561
Bill Hopkins (Cons) 482
Shazu Miah (Lib Dem)* 685
Fran Oborski (Lib Dem)* 777
Martin Stooke (Cons) 438
Ollie Swain (Indep) 438
Wribbenhall and Arley (2)
Corinne Bailey (Green) 272
John Byng (Cons)* 685
Nicole Harper (Lab) 426
Paul Harrison (Cons)* 692
Chris Harvey (Lib Dem) 129
Rob Ireland (Green) 208
Pauline Watkins (Ind) 256
Wyre Forest Rural (3)
Dean Cox (Lab) 886
Gilda Davis (Green) 336
Robin Drew (Cons)* 1,325
Marcin Gorecki (Lib Dem) 291
Ian Hardiman (Cons)* 1,222
Marcus Hart (Cons)* 1,433
David Jones (Lab) 809
Kate Spohrer (Green) 378
Dean Warren (Green) 200