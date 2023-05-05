Stafford Borough Council election results in full as leader loses seat and Labour gains

The Conservatives headed into the elections with 20 seats and ran a minority administration, but saw that number fall to 14.
Labour made three gains to finish on 13 seats, while the Stafford Borough Independents have seven seats. The Greens now have five seats after making four gains, while the Lib Dems have one.
Among the Tory casualties was council leader Patrick Farrington, who lost his seat in Gnosall and Woodseaves, while Jonathan Price lost out in Holmcroft.
The full results are: (* denotes winner):
Barlaston (one seat)
Karen Davies (Green) 104
Gareth Jones (Cons)* 368
Richard Sidley (Lab) 209
Baswich (two seats)
Timothy Boardman (Green) 205
Alison Carr (Lab) 633
Maria Davies (SBI) 357
Ann Edgeller (Cons)* 915
Kulwant Kang (Lab) 524
Marnie Phillips (Cons)* 688
Paul Woodhead (SBI) 346
Common (one seat)
Aidan Godfrey (Lab)* 439
Daniel Laidler (Green) 80
Peter Martin (Cons) 178
Coton (two seats)
Neil Glover (Cons) 214
Louise Nixon (Lab)* 645
Ant Reid (Lab)* 564
Michael Riley (Reform) 100
Steven Spennewyn (Reform) 74
Michael Spight (Green) 131
Paul Startin (Cons) 160
Doxey and Castletown (one seat)
James Brampton (Cons) 97
Isabella Davies (Indep) 47
Richard Duffy (Lab) 146
Tony Pearce (Green)* 447
Eleanor Tristram (Indep) 60
Eccleshall (two seats)
Gillian Douce (Green) 338
Kate Hanley (Lab) 591
Peter Jones (Cons)* 949
Sally Osborne-Town (Lab) 444
Jeremy Pert (Cons)* 1,028
Forebridge (one seat)
James Cantrill (Cons) 188
Robert Norman (Green) 139
Julian Thorley (Lab)* 418
Fulford (two seats)
Lynne Bakker-Collier (Cons) 515
Michael Dodson (Cons)* 576
Maria Moore (Lib Dem) 429
Charlie Nutt (Lab) 331
Alec Sandiford (Lib Dem)* 693
Gnosall and Woodseaves (two seats)
Patrick Farrington (Cons) 914
Richard Harris (Reform) 171
Susan Harris (Reform) 160
Scott Spencer (Green)* 926
Dave Whittaker (Green) 828
Mark Winnington (Cons)* 962
Haywood and Hixon (two seats)
Andy Cooper (Cons)* 861
Victoria Door (Green) 373
Brendan McKeown (SBI)* 1,088
Julian Porter (Lab) 684
Highfields and Western Downs (two seats)
Roy Clarke (Cons) 358
Jake Mahal (Green) 162
Andy McNaughton (Lab)* 597
Dee McNaughton (Lab)* 548
Rosemary Musson (Green) 156
Barbara Riddle (Cons) 334
Holmcroft (two seats)
Bryan Cross (Cons)* 790
Frank James (Lab) 797
Mick Lupton (Lab) 583
Jonathan Moore (Green) 242
Jonathan Price (Cons)* 783
Littleworth (two seats)
Michael Bailey (Reform) 120
Martn Garbett (Reform) 106
Andrew Murray (Green) 202
Tony Nixon (Lab)* 704
Gillian Pardesi (Lab)* 775
Maria Redfern (Cons) 370
William Taylor (Cons) 370
Manor (two seats)
Robert Gwynn (Cons) 432
Anne Hobbs (Lab)* 785
Angela Loughran (Lab)* 853
Alexander Oldridge (Cons) 450
Hayley Percival (Green) 227
Milford (one seat)
Katherine Dewey (Green) 126
Peter Edgeller (Cons)* 444
Nicholas Shaw (Lab) 344
Milwich (two seats)
Karine Aspin (Cons)* 752
Frances Beatty (Cons)* 836
Jim Davies (SBI) 424
Tom Harris (Green) 205
Paul McGee (Lab) 365
Susan McKeown (SBI) 403
Kathryn Williams (Lab) 414
Penkside (one seat)
Anthony Boucker (Cons) 169
Rosin Chambers (Green) 56
Fran Clark (Reform) 46
Ralph Cooke (Lab)* 324
Rowley (one seat)
Deborah Hawkes (Lab) 300
Doug Rouxel (Green)* 496
Carolyn Trowbridge (Cons) 406
Seighford and Church Eaton (two seats)
Emma Carter (Green)* 974
Cathy Collier (Cons) 710
Geoff Collier (Cons) 681
Joe McCormick (Lab) 349
Jack Rose (Green)* 777
St Michaels and Stonefield (three seats)
Simon Bell (Cons) 795
Ian Fordham (SBI)* 1,219
Adrian Harding (Cons) 679
Rob Kenney (SBI)* 1,323
Philip Leason (SBI)* 1,306
Mike Osborne-Town (Lab) 863
Duncan Sandbrook (Cons) 454
Swynnerton and Oulton (two seats)
Simon Capewell (Green) 195
Kerry Dawson (SBI) 356
Adrian Holmes (Lab) 435
Roy James (Cons)* 676
Philip Jones (Lib Dem) 295
Jason Metters (SBI) 239
James Nixon (Cons)* 546
Paul Warman (Lab) 347
Walton (two seats)
Jill Hood (SBI)* 1,144
Bill Lockwood (Lab) 536
Ivor Parry (Cons) 252
Jon Powell (SBI)* 658
Stephen Walker (Cons) 213
Weeping Cross and Wildwood (two seats)
Lianne Al-Khaldi (Cons) 358
Jenny Barron (SBI)* 639
Ray Barron (SBI) 592
Sarah Matthews (Green) 189
Julie Read (Lab)* 630
Martin Sandbrook (Green) 126
Steph Travis (Cons) 372
James Withington (Lab) 587
Key:
SBI – Stafford Borough Independents
FSL – Free Speech and Liberty