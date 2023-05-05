Sandwell Council election results in full as Labour strengthens grip on authority

Of the 72 positions on the council, 24 were up for grabs having last been contested in 2019.
Labour held control of Sandwell Council going into the election with 57 councillors, while the Conservatives had 10, Liberal Democrats had two while Sandwell Together and independents had one each. There was also one vacant seat.
And that position was enhanced as the party emerged from this year's contest with 60 councillors.
The Conservatives also made gains, upping its number of councillors from 10 to 12 as the Lib Dems, Sandwell Together and the independent councillor all losing their seats to leave just two parties represented on Sandwell Council.
Turnout across the borough was 22.92 per cent, down from 26.12 per cent last year.
The full results are: (* denotes winner):
Abbey
Jennifer Hemingway (Lab)* - 1,586
Roderick Macrorie (Green) - 357
Lawrence Ngorand (Lib Dem) - 90
Soran Rauf (Cons) - 271
Bob Severn (TUSC) - 80
Blackheath
Greg Allman (Cons) - 699
Deryn Guest (Green) - 135
Muhammad Khan (Lib Dem) - 102
Jag Singh (Lab)* - 866
Bristnall
Pete Durnell (Reform) - 114
Clive Heywood (Lib Dem) - 210
Paul Hinton (Green) - 133
Tom Johnston (Lab)* - 1,023
Mo Sakhi (Cons) - 554
Charlemont with Grove Vale
Elizabeth Giles (Lab) - 1,065
Owen Lees (TUSC) - 49
Graham Nock (Reform) - 106
Sadie Smith (Lib Dem) - 149
Natalie Weston (Cons)* - 1,307
Cradley Heath and Old Hill
Nick Bradley (Lib Dem) - 182
Paul Connor (Green) - 168
Narinder Garcha (Cons) - 490
John Tipper (Lab)* - 1,185
Friar Park
Fajli Bibi (Cons) - 529
Terry Fitzgerald (Lab)* - 840
Aldo Mussi (Green) - 48
Colin Rankine (Yeshua) - 25
Robert White (Reform) - 71
Great Barr with Yew Tree
Kay Allcock (Lab)* - 1,292
Gurmail Kaur (Cons) - 828
Mark Smith (Lib Dem) - 303
Geoff Sutton (Reform) - 120
Great Bridge
Sahdaish Kaur Pall (Lab)* - 1,058
Connor Marshall (Cons) - 933
Awais Qaisar (Green) - 92
Greets Green and Lyng
Bryony Morris (Green) - 124
Bethany Sears (Cons) - 411
Jackie Taylor (Lab)* - 1,520
Hateley Heath
Kay Millar (Lab)* - 1,430
Jackie Nock (Reform) - 154
Nathan Poole (Cons) - 439
Langley
Ejaz Ahmed (Lib Dem) - 141
Dean Millard (Cons) - 632
Gillian Tromans (Lab)* - 1,126
Newton
Sajad Ashraf (Lab)* - 1,004
Jeremy Parker (Green) - 282
Shola Sapara (Cons) - 690
Guriqbal Singh (Lib Dem) - 147
Old Warley
Richard Jones (Lib Dem) - 481
Chipiliro Kalebe-Nyamongo (Lab)* - 1,132
Karl Leech (Reform) - 77
Paul Smith (Cons) - 1,001
Oldbury
Richard Gingell (TUSC) - 78
Suzanne Hartwell (Lab)* - 1,509
Paresh Patel (Green) - 105
Abdul Qayyum (Cons) - 925
Princes End
Chris Clemson (Reform) - 97
Sohail Iqbal (Lab) - 784
Justyna Kordala Cons)* - 856
Joseph Loudon (Green) - 46
Rowley
Steve Hill (Cons) - 460
David Hulme (Indep) - 162
Khayam Khan (Lab)* - 958
Wikas Khan (Lib Dem) - 90
Rudi Sullivan (Green) - 91
Smethwick
Luke Davies (Lab)* - 1,612
Gita Joshi (Green) - 184
Imran Qureshi (Cons) - 303
Soho and Victoria
Jomir Ali (Cons) - 261
Ragih Muflihi (Lab)* - 1,924
Jeremy Rendell (Green) - 200
St Paul's
Mona Khurana (Cons) - 420
Muhammad Loan (Lab)* - 2,239
Keith Wilmot (Lib Dem) - 193
Tipton Green
Richard Jeffcoat (Indep) - 1,225
Syeda Khatun (Lab)* - 1,472
Kam Longani (Cons) - 198
Tividale
Bhupinder Kullar (Cons) - 767
Jujhar Singh (Green) - 174
Wakas Younis (Lab)* - 923
Wednesbury North
Steve Dabbs (Reform) - 88
Gareth Knox (TUSC) - 24
Nik Luzaic (Cons) - 581
Nicola Maycock (Lab) - 1,075
Mark Redding (Green) - 127
Wednesbury South
Manjit Lall (Lib Dem) - 94
U'Semu Makaya (TUSC) - 22
Jack Sabharwal (Reform) - 67
Steve Simcox (Cons) - 766
Kulwant Uppal (Lab)* - 1,358
West Bromwich Central
Sarah Deans (Green)
Tirath Dhatt (Lab)
Michael Jones (Cons)
Bob Smith (Lib Dem)
Key:
TUSC – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
Indep – Independent