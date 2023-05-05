Sandwell Council election results in full as Labour strengthens grip on authority

Votes were counted overnight at Sandwell Council

Of the 72 positions on the council, 24 were up for grabs having last been contested in 2019.

Labour held control of Sandwell Council going into the election with 57 councillors, while the Conservatives had 10, Liberal Democrats had two while Sandwell Together and independents had one each. There was also one vacant seat.

And that position was enhanced as the party emerged from this year's contest with 60 councillors.

The Conservatives also made gains, upping its number of councillors from 10 to 12 as the Lib Dems, Sandwell Together and the independent councillor all losing their seats to leave just two parties represented on Sandwell Council.

Turnout across the borough was 22.92 per cent, down from 26.12 per cent last year.

The full results are: (* denotes winner):

Abbey

Jennifer Hemingway (Lab)* - 1,586

Roderick Macrorie (Green) - 357

Lawrence Ngorand (Lib Dem) - 90

Soran Rauf (Cons) - 271

Bob Severn (TUSC) - 80

Blackheath

Greg Allman (Cons) - 699

Deryn Guest (Green) - 135

Muhammad Khan (Lib Dem) - 102

Jag Singh (Lab)* - 866

Bristnall

Pete Durnell (Reform) - 114

Clive Heywood (Lib Dem) - 210

Paul Hinton (Green) - 133

Tom Johnston (Lab)* - 1,023

Mo Sakhi (Cons) - 554

Charlemont with Grove Vale

Elizabeth Giles (Lab) - 1,065

Owen Lees (TUSC) - 49

Graham Nock (Reform) - 106

Sadie Smith (Lib Dem) - 149

Natalie Weston (Cons)* - 1,307

Cradley Heath and Old Hill

Nick Bradley (Lib Dem) - 182

Paul Connor (Green) - 168

Narinder Garcha (Cons) - 490

John Tipper (Lab)* - 1,185

Friar Park

Fajli Bibi (Cons) - 529

Terry Fitzgerald (Lab)* - 840

Aldo Mussi (Green) - 48

Colin Rankine (Yeshua) - 25

Robert White (Reform) - 71

Great Barr with Yew Tree

Kay Allcock (Lab)* - 1,292

Gurmail Kaur (Cons) - 828

Mark Smith (Lib Dem) - 303

Geoff Sutton (Reform) - 120

Great Bridge

Sahdaish Kaur Pall (Lab)* - 1,058

Connor Marshall (Cons) - 933

Awais Qaisar (Green) - 92

Greets Green and Lyng

Bryony Morris (Green) - 124

Bethany Sears (Cons) - 411

Jackie Taylor (Lab)* - 1,520

Hateley Heath

Kay Millar (Lab)* - 1,430

Jackie Nock (Reform) - 154

Nathan Poole (Cons) - 439

Langley

Ejaz Ahmed (Lib Dem) - 141

Dean Millard (Cons) - 632

Gillian Tromans (Lab)* - 1,126

Newton

Sajad Ashraf (Lab)* - 1,004

Jeremy Parker (Green) - 282

Shola Sapara (Cons) - 690

Guriqbal Singh (Lib Dem) - 147

Old Warley

Richard Jones (Lib Dem) - 481

Chipiliro Kalebe-Nyamongo (Lab)* - 1,132

Karl Leech (Reform) - 77

Paul Smith (Cons) - 1,001

Oldbury

Richard Gingell (TUSC) - 78

Suzanne Hartwell (Lab)* - 1,509

Paresh Patel (Green) - 105

Abdul Qayyum (Cons) - 925

Princes End

Chris Clemson (Reform) - 97

Sohail Iqbal (Lab) - 784

Justyna Kordala Cons)* - 856

Joseph Loudon (Green) - 46

Rowley

Steve Hill (Cons) - 460

David Hulme (Indep) - 162

Khayam Khan (Lab)* - 958

Wikas Khan (Lib Dem) - 90

Rudi Sullivan (Green) - 91

Smethwick

Luke Davies (Lab)* - 1,612

Gita Joshi (Green) - 184

Imran Qureshi (Cons) - 303

Soho and Victoria

Jomir Ali (Cons) - 261

Ragih Muflihi (Lab)* - 1,924

Jeremy Rendell (Green) - 200

St Paul's

Mona Khurana (Cons) - 420

Muhammad Loan (Lab)* - 2,239

Keith Wilmot (Lib Dem) - 193

Tipton Green

Richard Jeffcoat (Indep) - 1,225

Syeda Khatun (Lab)* - 1,472

Kam Longani (Cons) - 198

Tividale

Bhupinder Kullar (Cons) - 767

Jujhar Singh (Green) - 174

Wakas Younis (Lab)* - 923

Wednesbury North

Steve Dabbs (Reform) - 88

Gareth Knox (TUSC) - 24

Nik Luzaic (Cons) - 581

Nicola Maycock (Lab) - 1,075

Mark Redding (Green) - 127

Wednesbury South

Manjit Lall (Lib Dem) - 94

U'Semu Makaya (TUSC) - 22

Jack Sabharwal (Reform) - 67

Steve Simcox (Cons) - 766

Kulwant Uppal (Lab)* - 1,358

West Bromwich Central

Sarah Deans (Green)

Tirath Dhatt (Lab)

Michael Jones (Cons)

Bob Smith (Lib Dem)

Key:

TUSC – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition