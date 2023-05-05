Notification Settings

Full South Staffordshire Council election results as Conservatives lose seats but maintain control

By David StubbingsSouth StaffordshireLocal elections 2023Published: 2023-05-05

The Conservatives lost seven seats but maintained control of South Staffordshire, as Labour and the Lib Dems made gains.

The Conservatives held the majority of seats going into the election, with 36 out of 49. The others were held by seven independents, three Green Party members, one Labour councillor and a UKIP representative.

All 40 seats were being contested this time around.

Now the council is made up of 29 Conservatives, five independents, four Lib Dems, two Labour and two Greens.

Turnout was 29.6 per cent.

The full results are: (* denotes winner):

Bilbrook

Paul Armitage (Cons) 341

Gary Burnett (Green)* 866

Ryan Hillback (Cons) 280

Fiona Hopkins (Green)* 802

Brewood, Coven and Blymhill 

Valerie Davis (Lib Dem) 432

Adrian Hamlyn (Lab) 690

Anne Holmes (Cons)* 1,109

Adebowale Olojede (Lab) 625

Nirmaljit Singh (Green) 396

Wendy Sutton (Cons)* 1,055

Sue Szalapski (Cons) 931

Cheslyn Hay Village

Alex Brindle (Lab) 543

Rob Duncan (Cons)* 620

Sue Duncan (Cons)* 611

Alan Emery (UKIP) 160

Adam Freeman (Lab) 457

Steve Hollis (UKIP) 229

Dave Lockley (Indep) 447

David Norris (Indep) 369

Anil Singh (Lab) 400

Bernard Williams (Cons)* 565

Codsall

Gulvinder Bansal (Lib Dem) 526

Meg Barrow (Cons)* 1,152

Val Chapman (Cons)* 1,164

Chris Fewtrell (Lab) 748

John Michell (Cons)* 1,044

Reg Vernon (Lab) 731

Essington 

Warren Fisher (Indep)* 647

Ash Smith (Cons) 238

Chris Steel (Indep)* 566

Featherstone, Shareshill and Saredon

John Brindle (Lab)* 494

Bob Cope (Indep)* 800

Margaret Pincher (Lib Dem) 153

Hilary Southern (Cons) 439

Great Wyrley Landywood 

Paul Alexander (Lab) 275

Wayne Instone (Lab) 349

David Norris (Indep)* 361

Ray Perry (Cons)* 366

James Sadler (Green) 83

Kath Williams (Cons) 361

Great Wyrley Town 

Matthew Jackson (Cons)* 585

Christopher Jones (Lab) 449

Brian Levy (Lab) 327

Kath Perry (Cons) *654

Himley and Swindon

Gordon Fanthom (Indep) 85

Roger Lees (Cons)* 380

Keith Pincher (Lib Dem) 127

Huntington and Hatherton

Jeff Ashley (Lab)* 364

Chris Benton (Green) 201

Adam Dent (Green) 77

Ron Kenyon (Lab) 246

David Williams (Cons)* 340

Kinver and Enville

Sion Charlesworth-Jones (Cons) 733

Stephanie Dufty (Lib Dem)* 1,416

Paul Harrison (Lib Dem)* 1,375

Roger Pauli (Cons) 783

Geoff Sisley (Cons) 848

Julia Southall (Lab) 235

Greg Spruce (Lib Dem)* 1,188

Jackie Ward (Freedom Alliance) 95

Lapley, Stretton and Wheaton Aston

Jeff Ford (Indep) 174

Hilde Liesens (Green) 47

Rob Nelson (Indep)* 302

Mark Sutton (Cons) 245

Pattingham, Trysull, Bobbington and Lower Penn

Steve Bull (Ind) 415

Andy Calloway (Lib Dem) 74

Ben Forrest (Ind) 216

Holly Fuller (Green) 247

Nicholas Hill (Lab) 272

Robert Reade (Cons)* 666

Victoria Wilson (Cons)* 726

Amanda Young (Lib Dem) 99

Penkridge North and Acton Trussell 

Andy Adams (Cons)* 729

Len Bates (Cons) 566

Luana Bills (Lib Dem) 689

Sam Harper-Wallis (Lib Dem)* 930

Penkridge South and Gailey 

Helen Adams (Cons)* 597

Victor Kelly (Cons)* 585

Andrew Lenz (Lab) 452

Alan Smallwood (Lab) 423

Viv Smith (Ind) 278

Perton East

Penny Allen (Indep)* 464

Judith Evans (Cons) 224

Perton Lakeside

Alita Caine (Indep) 250

Nigel Caine (Indep) 191

Christopher Evans (Cons)* 335

Rita Heseltine (Cons)* 354

Frank Thomas (Lab) 212

Mary Thomas (Lab) 215

Perton Wrottesley

Danni Braine (Green) 49

Phil Davis (Cons)* 388

Dimple O’Gorman (Lab) 128

Sam Payne (Indep) 108

Wombourne North

Richard Blaikie (Heritage) 208

Barry Bond (Cons)* 813

Margaret Davidson (Lab) 402

Dan Kinsey (Cons)* 891

Claire Male (Lib Dem) 195

Mark Middleton (Lib Dem) 107

Martin Perry (Cons)* 680

Ian Sadler (Green) 425

Jon Thorpe (Green) 149

Chris Wood (Lab) 342

Wombourne South

Denis Beaumont (Lab) 419

Vicky Boswell (Lab) 318

Mike Davies (Cons)* 819

Mark Evans (Cons)* 748

Claire McIlvenna (Green) 387

Vince Merrick (Cons)* 688

Theresa Vaccaro (Lab) 294

Elizabeth Westlake (Green) 186

