Full South Staffordshire Council election results as Conservatives lose seats but maintain control

The Conservatives held the majority of seats going into the election, with 36 out of 49. The others were held by seven independents, three Green Party members, one Labour councillor and a UKIP representative.
All 40 seats were being contested this time around.
Now the council is made up of 29 Conservatives, five independents, four Lib Dems, two Labour and two Greens.
Turnout was 29.6 per cent.
The full results are: (* denotes winner):
Bilbrook
Paul Armitage (Cons) 341
Gary Burnett (Green)* 866
Ryan Hillback (Cons) 280
Fiona Hopkins (Green)* 802
Brewood, Coven and Blymhill
Valerie Davis (Lib Dem) 432
Adrian Hamlyn (Lab) 690
Anne Holmes (Cons)* 1,109
Adebowale Olojede (Lab) 625
Nirmaljit Singh (Green) 396
Wendy Sutton (Cons)* 1,055
Sue Szalapski (Cons) 931
Cheslyn Hay Village
Alex Brindle (Lab) 543
Rob Duncan (Cons)* 620
Sue Duncan (Cons)* 611
Alan Emery (UKIP) 160
Adam Freeman (Lab) 457
Steve Hollis (UKIP) 229
Dave Lockley (Indep) 447
David Norris (Indep) 369
Anil Singh (Lab) 400
Bernard Williams (Cons)* 565
Codsall
Gulvinder Bansal (Lib Dem) 526
Meg Barrow (Cons)* 1,152
Val Chapman (Cons)* 1,164
Chris Fewtrell (Lab) 748
John Michell (Cons)* 1,044
Reg Vernon (Lab) 731
Essington
Warren Fisher (Indep)* 647
Ash Smith (Cons) 238
Chris Steel (Indep)* 566
Featherstone, Shareshill and Saredon
John Brindle (Lab)* 494
Bob Cope (Indep)* 800
Margaret Pincher (Lib Dem) 153
Hilary Southern (Cons) 439
Great Wyrley Landywood
Paul Alexander (Lab) 275
Wayne Instone (Lab) 349
David Norris (Indep)* 361
Ray Perry (Cons)* 366
James Sadler (Green) 83
Kath Williams (Cons) 361
Great Wyrley Town
Matthew Jackson (Cons)* 585
Christopher Jones (Lab) 449
Brian Levy (Lab) 327
Kath Perry (Cons) *654
Himley and Swindon
Gordon Fanthom (Indep) 85
Roger Lees (Cons)* 380
Keith Pincher (Lib Dem) 127
Huntington and Hatherton
Jeff Ashley (Lab)* 364
Chris Benton (Green) 201
Adam Dent (Green) 77
Ron Kenyon (Lab) 246
David Williams (Cons)* 340
Kinver and Enville
Sion Charlesworth-Jones (Cons) 733
Stephanie Dufty (Lib Dem)* 1,416
Paul Harrison (Lib Dem)* 1,375
Roger Pauli (Cons) 783
Geoff Sisley (Cons) 848
Julia Southall (Lab) 235
Greg Spruce (Lib Dem)* 1,188
Jackie Ward (Freedom Alliance) 95
Lapley, Stretton and Wheaton Aston
Jeff Ford (Indep) 174
Hilde Liesens (Green) 47
Rob Nelson (Indep)* 302
Mark Sutton (Cons) 245
Pattingham, Trysull, Bobbington and Lower Penn
Steve Bull (Ind) 415
Andy Calloway (Lib Dem) 74
Ben Forrest (Ind) 216
Holly Fuller (Green) 247
Nicholas Hill (Lab) 272
Robert Reade (Cons)* 666
Victoria Wilson (Cons)* 726
Amanda Young (Lib Dem) 99
Penkridge North and Acton Trussell
Andy Adams (Cons)* 729
Len Bates (Cons) 566
Luana Bills (Lib Dem) 689
Sam Harper-Wallis (Lib Dem)* 930
Penkridge South and Gailey
Helen Adams (Cons)* 597
Victor Kelly (Cons)* 585
Andrew Lenz (Lab) 452
Alan Smallwood (Lab) 423
Viv Smith (Ind) 278
Perton East
Penny Allen (Indep)* 464
Judith Evans (Cons) 224
Perton Lakeside
Alita Caine (Indep) 250
Nigel Caine (Indep) 191
Christopher Evans (Cons)* 335
Rita Heseltine (Cons)* 354
Frank Thomas (Lab) 212
Mary Thomas (Lab) 215
Perton Wrottesley
Danni Braine (Green) 49
Phil Davis (Cons)* 388
Dimple O’Gorman (Lab) 128
Sam Payne (Indep) 108
Wombourne North
Richard Blaikie (Heritage) 208
Barry Bond (Cons)* 813
Margaret Davidson (Lab) 402
Dan Kinsey (Cons)* 891
Claire Male (Lib Dem) 195
Mark Middleton (Lib Dem) 107
Martin Perry (Cons)* 680
Ian Sadler (Green) 425
Jon Thorpe (Green) 149
Chris Wood (Lab) 342
Wombourne South
Denis Beaumont (Lab) 419
Vicky Boswell (Lab) 318
Mike Davies (Cons)* 819
Mark Evans (Cons)* 748
Claire McIlvenna (Green) 387
Vince Merrick (Cons)* 688
Theresa Vaccaro (Lab) 294
Elizabeth Westlake (Green) 186