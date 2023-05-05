Full Dudley Council election results as mayors past and present lose seats

A total of 25 seats (one third of the council plus one vacant seat) were being contested, which were last up for grabs in 2019.
Heading into the election, the Conservatives had control of the authority with 45 councillors, compared to 25 for Labour and one independent.
By 4.20am, when the last result was declared, the Conservatives had 44 councillors, while Labour had 27. Meanwhile, there is now just one independent councillor left after two others were ousted.
Despite making two gains Labour lost Brierley Hill, a former safe seat, to the Tories with the Conservatives not losing swathes of seats like they did in other parts of the country.
It was also a bad evening for mayors past and present. Tory mayor Sue Greenaway was ousted in Brockmoor & Pensnett by Labour's Karen Westwood.
Meanwhile, former mayor Anne Millward who ran as an independent in Gornal after being de-selected as a Conservative candidate in March. She lost out out to her Tory replacement, Claire Sullivan.
The full results are: (* denotes winner):
Amblecote
Ian Flynn (Lib Dem) - 159
Luke Hamblett (Lab) - 935
Pete Lee (Cons)* - 1,341
Adrian Mabe (Green) - 125
Belle Vale
Deanne Brettle (Green) - 119
Sarah Furhuraire (Lib Dem) - 110
Simon Phipps (Cons)* - 1,636
Savannah Southorn (Lab) - 1,150
Brierley Hill
Ridha Ahmed (Lab) - 927
Trevor Bunn (Reform) - 107
Wayne Little (Cons)* - 1,007
Mark Percox (Green) - 127
Mollie Priest (Lib Dem) - 97
Brockmoor & Pensnett
Sue Greenaway (Cons) - 601
Tracey Gregg (Lib Dem) - 34
Lawrence Rowlett (Green) - 55
Austin Ward (Reform) - 92
Karen Westwood (Lab)* - 1,095
Castle & Priory
David Bramall (Lib Dem) - 110
Karl Denning (Lab)* - 1,330
Ant Dugmore (Green) - 114
Nicola Fisher (TUSC) - 47
Sat Nawabzada (Cons) - 600
Coseley East
Peter Drake (Lab)* - 1,130
Sam Oakley (Green) - 210
Richard Tasker (Cons) - 465
Cradley & Wollescote
Richard Body (Lab)* - 1,061
Siobhan Friel (TUSC) - 24
Kash Khan (Green) - 89
Ryan Priest (Lib Dem) - 1,040
Jason Thorne (Cons) - 517
Gornal
Nathan Hunt (Reform) - 176
Mushtaq Hussain (Lab) - 606
Anne Millward (no party listed) - 705
Dan Spear (Green) - 99
Claire Sullivan (Cons)* - 930
Elizabeth Tilly (Lib Dem) - 95
Halesowen North
Ash Flavin (Green) - 143
Jeff Hill (Cons) - 1,207
Abdul Qadus (Lib Dem) - 56
Parmjit Sahota (Lab)* - 1,637
Halesowen South
Derek Campbell (Lib Dem) - 204
Donella Russell (Lab) - 988
Alan Taylor (Cons)* - 1,661
James Windridge (Green) - 209
Hayley Green & Cradley South
Tony Barnsley (Lab) - 1,106
Ian Bevan (Cons)* - 1,408
Ethan Stafford (Lib Dem) - 156
Kingswinford North & Wall Heath
Andrew Bennett (Green) - 169
Jonathan Bramall (Lib Dem) - 154
Michael Mitchell (Lab) - 894
Mark Webb (Cons)* - 1,885
Kingswinford South
Simon Daniel (Lab) - 1,137
Saima Furhuraire (Lib Dem) - 107
Peter Miller (Cons)* - 1,677
Lye & Stourbridge North
Naz Ahmed (Green) - 207
Mohammed Hanif (Lab)* - 1,285
Robert Johns (Lib Dem) - 187
Shazad Mahmood (Cons) - 800
Netherton, Woodside & St Andrew's
Mark Binnersley (Green) - 265
Viorica Faraji (Cons) - 527
Qadar Zada (Lab)* - 1,354
Norton
Madeleine Cowley (Lab) - 963
Steve Masters-Clarke (Cons)* - 1,596
Ken Moore (Indep) - 107
Stephen Price (Green) - 590
David Sheppard (Lib Dem) - 174
Pedmore & Stourbridge East
Jason Griffin (Lab) - 1,100
Simon Hanson (Lib Dem) - 250
Ian Kettle (Cons)* - 1,798
Catherine Maguire (Green) - 197
Quarry Bank & Dudley Wood
Muhammad Ali (Cons) - 640
Pam Archer (Green) - 131
Jackie Cowell (Lab)* - 947
Richard Priest (Lib Dem) - 144
Sedgley
Caroline Benton (Lib Dem) - 133
Martin Day (Libertarian) - 31
Colin Drewery (Green) - 160
Matt Dudley (Cons)* - 1,566
Joanne Morgan (Lab) - 845
Brad Simms (no party listed) - 56
St James's
Cathryn Bayton (Lab)* - 1,209
Benjamin France (Lib Dem) - 124
Rab Rana (Cons) - 912
St Thomas's (two seats)
Sajid Hanif (Cons) - 1,209
Shaneila Mughal (Lab)* - 1,556
Najeeb Muhammad (Cons) - 684
Zia Qari (Green) - 155
Adeela Qayyum (Lab)* - 1,609
Lee Robertson (TUSC) - 186
John Slim (Lib Dem) - 190
Upper Gornal & Woodsetton
Adam Aston (Lab)* - 1,308
Lynette Corfield (Cons) - 871
Greg Markowski (Indep) - 110
Wollaston & Stourbridge Town
Chris Bramall (Lib Dem) - 258
Lisa Clinton (Cons) - 1,382
Maxim Lowe (Libertarian) - 58
Andi Mohr (Green) - 239
Andrew Tromans (Lab)* - 1,789
Wordsley
Sarah Daniel (Lab) - 1,100
Bill Harman (Reform) - 120
Matt Rogers (Cons)* - 1,245
Elaine Sheppard (Lib Dem) - 77
Jennifer Slater-Reid (Green) - 103
Key:
TUSC – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition