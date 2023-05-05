Full Dudley Council election results as mayors past and present lose seats

Votes were counted until gone 4am at Dudley Council

A total of 25 seats (one third of the council plus one vacant seat) were being contested, which were last up for grabs in 2019.

Heading into the election, the Conservatives had control of the authority with 45 councillors, compared to 25 for Labour and one independent.

By 4.20am, when the last result was declared, the Conservatives had 44 councillors, while Labour had 27. Meanwhile, there is now just one independent councillor left after two others were ousted.

Despite making two gains Labour lost Brierley Hill, a former safe seat, to the Tories with the Conservatives not losing swathes of seats like they did in other parts of the country.

It was also a bad evening for mayors past and present. Tory mayor Sue Greenaway was ousted in Brockmoor & Pensnett by Labour's Karen Westwood.

Meanwhile, former mayor Anne Millward who ran as an independent in Gornal after being de-selected as a Conservative candidate in March. She lost out out to her Tory replacement, Claire Sullivan.

The full results are: (* denotes winner):

Amblecote

Ian Flynn (Lib Dem) - 159

Luke Hamblett (Lab) - 935

Pete Lee (Cons)* - 1,341

Adrian Mabe (Green) - 125

Belle Vale

Deanne Brettle (Green) - 119

Sarah Furhuraire (Lib Dem) - 110

Simon Phipps (Cons)* - 1,636

Savannah Southorn (Lab) - 1,150

Brierley Hill

Ridha Ahmed (Lab) - 927

Trevor Bunn (Reform) - 107

Wayne Little (Cons)* - 1,007

Mark Percox (Green) - 127

Mollie Priest (Lib Dem) - 97

Brockmoor & Pensnett

Sue Greenaway (Cons) - 601

Tracey Gregg (Lib Dem) - 34

Lawrence Rowlett (Green) - 55

Austin Ward (Reform) - 92

Karen Westwood (Lab)* - 1,095

Labour's Karen Westwood celebrates her win in Brockmoor & Pensnett

Castle & Priory

David Bramall (Lib Dem) - 110

Karl Denning (Lab)* - 1,330

Ant Dugmore (Green) - 114

Nicola Fisher (TUSC) - 47

Sat Nawabzada (Cons) - 600

Coseley East

Peter Drake (Lab)* - 1,130

Sam Oakley (Green) - 210

Richard Tasker (Cons) - 465

Cradley & Wollescote

Richard Body (Lab)* - 1,061

Siobhan Friel (TUSC) - 24

Kash Khan (Green) - 89

Ryan Priest (Lib Dem) - 1,040

Jason Thorne (Cons) - 517

Gornal

Nathan Hunt (Reform) - 176

Mushtaq Hussain (Lab) - 606

Anne Millward (no party listed) - 705

Dan Spear (Green) - 99

Claire Sullivan (Cons)* - 930

Elizabeth Tilly (Lib Dem) - 95

Claire Sullivan beat former mayor Anne Millward

Halesowen North

Ash Flavin (Green) - 143

Jeff Hill (Cons) - 1,207

Abdul Qadus (Lib Dem) - 56

Parmjit Sahota (Lab)* - 1,637

Halesowen South

Derek Campbell (Lib Dem) - 204

Donella Russell (Lab) - 988

Alan Taylor (Cons)* - 1,661

James Windridge (Green) - 209

Alan Taylor, aged 88, celebrates holding onto Halesowen South for the Conservatives

Hayley Green & Cradley South

Tony Barnsley (Lab) - 1,106

Ian Bevan (Cons)* - 1,408

Ethan Stafford (Lib Dem) - 156

Kingswinford North & Wall Heath

Andrew Bennett (Green) - 169

Jonathan Bramall (Lib Dem) - 154

Michael Mitchell (Lab) - 894

Mark Webb (Cons)* - 1,885

Kingswinford South

Simon Daniel (Lab) - 1,137

Saima Furhuraire (Lib Dem) - 107

Peter Miller (Cons)* - 1,677

Lye & Stourbridge North

Naz Ahmed (Green) - 207

Mohammed Hanif (Lab)* - 1,285

Robert Johns (Lib Dem) - 187

Shazad Mahmood (Cons) - 800

Netherton, Woodside & St Andrew's

Mark Binnersley (Green) - 265

Viorica Faraji (Cons) - 527

Qadar Zada (Lab)* - 1,354

Norton

Madeleine Cowley (Lab) - 963

Steve Masters-Clarke (Cons)* - 1,596

Ken Moore (Indep) - 107

Stephen Price (Green) - 590

David Sheppard (Lib Dem) - 174

Pedmore & Stourbridge East

Jason Griffin (Lab) - 1,100

Simon Hanson (Lib Dem) - 250

Ian Kettle (Cons)* - 1,798

Catherine Maguire (Green) - 197

Quarry Bank & Dudley Wood

Muhammad Ali (Cons) - 640

Pam Archer (Green) - 131

Jackie Cowell (Lab)* - 947

Richard Priest (Lib Dem) - 144

Sedgley

Caroline Benton (Lib Dem) - 133

Martin Day (Libertarian) - 31

Colin Drewery (Green) - 160

Matt Dudley (Cons)* - 1,566

Joanne Morgan (Lab) - 845

Brad Simms (no party listed) - 56

St James's

Cathryn Bayton (Lab)* - 1,209

Benjamin France (Lib Dem) - 124

Rab Rana (Cons) - 912

St Thomas's (two seats)

Sajid Hanif (Cons) - 1,209

Shaneila Mughal (Lab)* - 1,556

Najeeb Muhammad (Cons) - 684

Zia Qari (Green) - 155

Adeela Qayyum (Lab)* - 1,609

Lee Robertson (TUSC) - 186

John Slim (Lib Dem) - 190

Upper Gornal & Woodsetton

Adam Aston (Lab)* - 1,308

Lynette Corfield (Cons) - 871

Greg Markowski (Indep) - 110

Lynette Corfield was unsuccessful in her attempts to win for the Conservatives in Upper Gornal & Woodsetton

Wollaston & Stourbridge Town

Chris Bramall (Lib Dem) - 258

Lisa Clinton (Cons) - 1,382

Maxim Lowe (Libertarian) - 58

Andi Mohr (Green) - 239

Andrew Tromans (Lab)* - 1,789

Andrew Tromans celebrates winning Wollaston & Stourbridge Town for Labour

Wordsley

Sarah Daniel (Lab) - 1,100

Bill Harman (Reform) - 120

Matt Rogers (Cons)* - 1,245

Elaine Sheppard (Lib Dem) - 77

Jennifer Slater-Reid (Green) - 103

