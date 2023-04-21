Voters urged to ensure they have photo ID ahead of local elections

Local elections take place across the West Midlands on May 4

Polls are set to take place across the country on May 4, with the four Black Country councils, Stafford, Cannock Chase and Lichfield among the local authorities to hold elections.

For the first time, anyone voting in person will need to present photographic identification when casting their ballot.

Accepted forms of identification include driving licences, blue badges, NUS Totum cards and some bus passes.

Anyone who does not have ID can apply for a free local Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) by post or online 24 hours a day, up until 5pm on April 25.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, said: "It’s vital you check now if you have the photo identification needed to vote in English local elections taking place in May.

“While the vast majority of voters already own an accepted form of identification, anyone who needs to can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate before 5pm on Tuesday.

“For more information please check your polling card and find more details online.”

The Government says the requirement for ID brings the rest of the UK in line with Northern Ireland, which has had photo identification to vote in elections since 2003, and will ensure that elections are better protected from the potential for voter fraud.

Accepted forms of photo identification and further information are available on gov.uk and the Electoral Commission website.