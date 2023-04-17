Hours left for people to register to vote for this year's local elections

Today is the last day to register to vote.

Local elections will be taking place on Thursday, May 4, in England and Northern Ireland for more than 8,000 council seats across 230 local authorities - including all Black Country councils.

The elections on May 4 will be the first to take place under new rules that mean some elections and referendums in England will require voters to present photo ID before they receive their ballot.

The Government’s new policy means people must not only be registered to vote but also take a form of ID such as a passport or driving licence when they head to their local polling station.

When do I need to register to vote?

In order to be able to vote in the elections in England, you need to register to vote. The deadline for registering is 11.59pm tonight.

This can be done online at gov.uk/register-to-vote

You must be aged 16 or over (or 14 or over in Scotland and Wales).

You must also be one of the following:

A British citizen

An Irish or EU citizen living in the UK

A Commonwealth citizen who has permission to enter or stay in the UK, or who does not need permission

A citizen of another country living in Scotland or Wales who has permission to enter or stay in the UK, or who does not need permission

What elections are being held this year?

Councils across the country are taking part in this year's local elections. In the Black Country and Staffordshire, there are elections at:

Cannock Chase District Council

Dudley Council

Lichfield District Council

Sandwell Council

South Staffordshire Council

Stafford Borough Council

Walsall Council

Wolverhampton Council