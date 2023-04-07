Cannock Chase Council elections: Full list of candidates standing in this year's poll

Cannock Chase Council

The May 4 poll will see candidates aim for seats in 15 wards, two of which have an extra seat to fill due to vacancies.

The Tories and Labour are contesting all 15 wards in the district. There are Green Party candidates standing in 13 wards, as well as one Liberal Democrat, seven independent candidates and one who has not provided a description.

The Conservatives took overall control of the council for the first time in 2021 and narrowly extended their domination last year.

The party, led by Councillor Olivia Lyons, currently has 21 seats and is defending seven, while Labour will be defending four seats.

Those up for election include opposition leader Tony Johnson in Cannock East and Josh Newbury in Norton Canes.

Lib Dem deputy leader Gerald Molineux will be defending his Brereton and Ravenhill seat, while in Rawnsley, Angela Muckley, deputy leader of the Chase Community Independents and Green group, is up for election.

A number of current councillors will not be seeking re-election, including deputy leader Bryan Jones, fellow cabinet member Robert Hughes and former cabinet member John Kraujalis.

Anthony Boucker is also standing down from Cannock Chase Council. There are vacant seats up for grabs in Cannock East and Hednesford South.

For the first time at these elections voters will need to show photo ID at polling stations, under new Electoral Commission rules.

Current state of play: Conservative controlled administration – Cons 21; Lab 12; Lib Dem 2; Green 2; Chase Comm Indep 1; Indep 1; Vacant 2

Seats up for grabs: 17 (including two by-elections)

*denotes party that won in 2019, when these seats were last contested.

Brereton and Ravenhill

Carl Boulton (Lab)

Melanie Frew (Cons)

Gerald Molineux (Lib Dem)*

Cannock East (two seats, including one vacancy)

Arlette Carmichael (Green)

Melody Donnallie (Green)

Tony Johnson (Labour)*

Gary Millward (Cons)

Fred Prestwood (Lab)

Cannock North

Paul Carnell (Indep)

David Guy (Cons)

Richard Jenking (Green)

Paula Stanton (Lab)*

Cannock South

Eloise Cropp (Green)

Jeff Hill (Lab)*

David Hyden

Paul Snape (Cons)

Cannock West

Natalie Hill (Lab)

Val Jones (Cons)*

Maire Smith (Green)

Etching Hill and the Heath

Daniel Foceac (Lab)

Carl Harwatt (Green)

Mike Sutherland (Cons)*

Hagley

Kenny Beardmore (Green)

Alan Dudson (Indep)

Julia Kenny (Cons)*

David Williams (Lab)

Hawks Green

Dale Bilbie (Lab)

Adrienne Fitzgerald (Cons)*

David Green (Green)

Heath Hayes East and Wimblebury

Julie Aston (Lab)

Stuart Kennedy (Green)

Samantha Thompson (Cons)*

Hednesford Green Heath

Mandy Dunnett (Lab)

Laura Harrison (Cons)*

Ronald Turville (Indep)

Hednesford North

Darrell Mawle (Green)*

Arthur Roden (Indep)

Marie Taylor (Cons)

Paul Witton (Lab)

Hednesford South (two seats, including one vacancy)

Andrea Beach (Indep)

Liz Bishop (Green)*

Mandi Boyer (Green)

Chris Harborow (Indep)

Bob Heighway (Lab)

Phil Hewitt (Cons)

Steven Thornley (Lab)

Norton Canes

Sean Butler (Indep)

Tim Clapham (Cons)

Stuart Crabtree (Green)

Josh Newbury (Lab)*

Rawnsley (seat currently held by Andrea Muckley)

Les Bullock (Lab)

Andrea Muckley (Green)*

Thomas Yaxley (Cons)

Western Springs

Warren Cocker (Green)

David Gaye (Lab)