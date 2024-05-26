Walsall General Election candidates: Everyone standing for Parliament across the borough on July 4

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This summer's election will be one of firsts: Mr Sunak's first General Election as leader of the Conservatives, the first held in the reign of King Charles III, and the first where photo ID will be required (local elections have already taken place with this requirement).

A number of seats could also be affected by new changes to boundaries, which have seen some constituencies amended geographically or renamed.

We're compiling a list of the candidates standing in Walsall - see all the names declared so far below.

Walsall South's Labour MP Valerie Vaz (left) and Aldridge-Brownhills' Conservative MP Wendy Morton

We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where. Check back here between now and the election for updates on who is standing in Walsall.

Candidates for Walsall and Bloxwich (formerly Walsall North/Walsall South)

Labour: Valerie Vaz

Reform UK: Elaine Williams

Greens: Sadat Hussain

Candidates for Aldridge-Brownhills