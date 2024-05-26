Walsall General Election candidates: Everyone standing for Parliament across the borough on July 4
Voters will go to the polls on July 4 after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a surprise General Election.
This summer's election will be one of firsts: Mr Sunak's first General Election as leader of the Conservatives, the first held in the reign of King Charles III, and the first where photo ID will be required (local elections have already taken place with this requirement).
A number of seats could also be affected by new changes to boundaries, which have seen some constituencies amended geographically or renamed.
We're compiling a list of the candidates standing in Walsall - see all the names declared so far below.
We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where. Check back here between now and the election for updates on who is standing in Walsall.
Candidates for Walsall and Bloxwich (formerly Walsall North/Walsall South)
Labour: Valerie Vaz
Reform UK: Elaine Williams
Greens: Sadat Hussain
Candidates for Aldridge-Brownhills
Conservatives: Wendy Morton
Liberal Democrats: Ian Garrett
Reform UK: Graham Eardley
Greens: Joe Belcher
Workers Party: Hamza Ibrahim