MP proposes new law to protect historic sites like The Crooked House - but pub association says 'now is not the time'

Mr Longhi spoke at the House of Commons on Wednesday to bring in a bill which would require local councils to maintain a register of heritage pubs in their areas.

The conservative MP said "enough was enough" as he put forward his proposals and made reference to the "devastating loss" of the 18th century Himley pub, which was destroyed after a suspected arson attack on August 5 last year.

Mr Longhi urged his fellow members of parliament to "stand with the ghosts of The Crooked House" as he put forward his motion.

Marco Longhi

The proposed bill would require local authorities to maintain a register of Heritage Public Houses.

It consists of examining the role of local governments, the temporary restriction on the sale of heritage pubs and how the purchasing of community assets can be assisted.

Speaking at the House of Commons, Mr Longhi said: "The Crooked House wasn't just a pub, over the centuries it was a gathering place, a sanctuary, a piece of our shared heritage.