MP calls for Commons debate on train company's woes

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said every week there was some problem with the train back to his constituency.

On Thursday this week he was left standing on the platform in Wolverhampton because the London-Shrewsbury train terminated at without notice.

He has written to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, asking for a parliamentary debate.

Figures released last month showed that just 43.6 per cent of the company's trains ran on time.

Mr Kawczynski said the service had declined notably over the past three years since the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's horrendous," he said.

"I was on the direct service to Shrewsbury on Thursday night, when we were told to get off at Wolverhampton. We were left standing in the freezing cold, waiting for a connecting train.

"The whole point of the direct service is to facilitate commercial travellers and tourists travelling to Shrewsbury."

Mr Kawczynski said he knew a large number of constituents who had stopped using the train because of the deterioration of services since the pandemic.

He said he believed that a lot of MPs from across the West Midlands would also wish to take part in a debate.

Mr Kawczynski said the occasional delay due to strikes, technical problems and staff shortages were understandable. But he said it was happening on a weekly basis, with little explanation.

"I always travel between London and Shrewsbury by train because I made a commitment to my young constituents that I would do so for environmental reasons."

The company was also criticised earlier this week when it emerged that its executives had joked about 'free money' from the Government and a support package that was 'too good to be true' during the pandemic.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union described Avanti as one of the worst rail companies in terms of performance and how it treats rail staff.

An Avanti spokesman said: “We have been seeing some short-notice cancellations that has impacted on our Shrewsbury service and would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.

"We know this is not good enough and are working hard to make sure we can minimise the disruption.”