A new study from polling organisation YouGov predicts that Sir Keir Starmer would enter Downing Street with a landslide majority if a general election were held this week.

The study suggests that a snap election would see Labour romp home with a 120-seat majority, the biggest since Tony Blair's victory in 2001 ­– with the key marginal seats of the Black Country and surrounding areas playing an important role.

The poll also shows how a resurgent Reform UK – the successor to Nigel Farage's Brexit Party – could deliver a decisive blow to the Conservatives, handing many of these closely fought seats to Labour.

Changes to the electoral map will see the number of seats in the region reduced from 19 to 17, with many new seats now straddling different communities and local authority areas.

The poll suggests that if an election were held this week, the Conservatives will retain six of their seats, while Labour would win 11 – including nine gains from the Tories. At the moment the Conservatives hold 15 seats in the region to Labour's four.

Wolverhampton

The poll suggests Labour will comfortably take Wolverhampton West, which broadly replaces the Wolverhampton South West seat, held at present by Conservative Stuart Anderson. Mr Anderson will be vacating the seat at the next election, having been selected for the South Shropshire seat instead.

Stuart Anderson

Labour would also gain Wolverhampton North East from the Tories, the constituency having been extended to take in areas of Walsall. Pat McFadden would be expected to retain his seat for Labour in Wolverhampton South East.

Pat McFadden

Dudley