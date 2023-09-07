MP Marco Longhi calls for parliamentary debate on fate of pubs like Crooked House

By Daniel Walton

Dudley MP Marco Longhi has called for a debate in Parliament to better protect heritage pubs following the demise of the Crooked House.

MP Marco Longhi at a public meeting at Himley Hall concerning the Crooked House
In a heartfelt speech in the House of Commons, the Dudley North MP asked the Leader of the House, MP Penny Mordaunt, for a debate on safeguarding heritage pubs.

Mr Longhi called attention to the tragic blaze that struck the Crooked House, which was built in 1765, and the symbolic role that it played in the lives of the people of the Black Country.

He went on to call the unlawful destruction of heritage pubs across the country a "trend" and called for a debate on the inclusion of safeguarding measures to "better protect these heritage pubs".

Mr Longhi said: "The building known as the Crooked House pub was built in 1765. It was symbolic of the region's industrial heritage and home to tens of thousands of individual personal memories.

"Soon after its sale, the Crooked House was subject to an arson attack, followed by unlawful demolition, notwithstanding the local council's instructions not to do so. This is an ongoing trend across the country.

"Can we have a debate in government time to see what this place can do to better protect the heritage pubs?"

The request was met with praise from members, with Ms Mordaunt, saying she believes the MP will have the support of Parliament.

She said: "I hope that the approval for the question that I just heard across the floor of the house was audible.

"I think that this appalling incident that is subject still to a police investigation where also roads appear to be blocked to prevent emergency vehicles getting to the scene of the fire - I think, I hope, I speak for all of us when I say that is an absolutely appalling and disgraceful situation.

"I was encouraged by the statement that [West Midlands Mayor] Andy Street put out saying that this is going to be dealt with and if it turns out that there has been foul play that people will be held to account.

The Leader of the House went on to say that if Mr Longhi applied for a debate in the House of Commons, that it would be "extremely well attended" and that "he has the support of everyone in this place".

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

