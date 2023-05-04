Lenny Henry urges fans to get behind Dudley Library in face of budget cuts

Dudley library

The comedian and actor, from Dudley, published several comments about the issue on his Twitter account, urging fans to join 'Save Dudley Libraries' support groups.

Speaking to fans on Twitter, Lenny Henry CBE said: "They want to shut down Dudley Library. The local council plans to cut more than 30 per cent from the budget of libraries and archives - that means closing branches, reducing hours or cutting staff. Please help - email dudley_unison@msn.com and say Hell! No! We Won't Go!

"Dudley Library nurtured me as a reader. My Aunty Pearl joined me up and got me a library card and suddenly I was in this world of stories – and it changed my life."

please help -email dudley_unison@msn.com and say Hell No! We Won't Go! — Lenny Henry (@LennyHenry) May 2, 2023

In March of this year, fears were first raised over the future of library services in the borough, with council chiefs proposing budget cuts that could lead to savings of almost £1.5 million over the next few years.

Dudley Council rubber-stamped the proposals which would see £380,000 of savings in 2024/2025 and a further £1.08m of cutbacks planned for 2025/2026.

The libraries were outsourced to the social enterprise Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) in 2017, but the contract is due to come to an end next year.