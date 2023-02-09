Levelling up process was 'rigorous', minister insists after West Midlands missed out on funding

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

The Government handed out £2.1bn in the latest round of the Levelling Up Fund, but the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) area received just £40m after most bids were rejected.

It prompted West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to slam the "flawed" system, saying it proved the Government’s “bidding and begging-bowl culture is broken”.

John Glen MP, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, defended the process in the Commons this week when he was pressed by his opposite number, Labour MP Pat McFadden.

Wolverhampton South East MP Mr McFadden said: "Following the recent levelling-up round two announcements, in which all five bids from Birmingham were refused, as were both bids from the great city of Wolverhampton, but, miraculously, the one from the Prime Minister’s constituency was approved, the Conservative Mayor of the West Midlands Combined Authority, Andy Street, said, 'fundamentally this episode is just another example as to why Whitehall’s bidding and begging bowl culture is broken'.

"What is the Chief Secretary’s response to the Conservative Mayor’s comments?"

Mr Glen said: "My response is to explain that there is a rigorous process of scoring and evaluating all bids very carefully, as there has been over both rounds.

"In rounds one and two, 45 per cent was given to constituencies held by opposition parties and 66 per cent was targeted at category one constituencies.

"I recognise the disappointment some colleagues will feel and, therefore, there is another round. Details of that will be made available in due course."

Earlier this week Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove told the Express & Star: "I think there's a case for looking at how we can better allocate funding.

"There's also a case for looking at good, specific bids. There are a number of bids from the West Midlands that were successful in the first round, and there's another round to come later this year.

"We are always looking to make sure we allocate funding as effectively as possible."