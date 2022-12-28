Senior politicians back Stafford MP over 'get back to work' abuse after she gave birth

Stafford MP Theo Clarke

Mrs Clarke said she was left dismayed after receiving abusive messages from constituents for taking time off since giving birth to her daughter Arabella in August.

One comment said "You can’t be an MP and want to go off and have children", while another said Stafford needed a "hard-working MP who doesn’t just take six months off when she fancies it".

Mrs Clarke has been backed by a number of high profile MPs, including former Chancellor Sajid Javid, who said: "I'm very sorry to see the ridiculous criticism my friend Theo Clarke is receiving.

"She is an excellent member of parliament and completely right to be supporting her family too."

Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi also offered his support. The Stratford-on-Avon MP said it was "sad to see a small number of people with nothing better to do than criticise" Mrs Clarke, calling working mums "heroes".

Mrs Clarke, who was elected Stafford MP in 2019 after Jeremy Lefroy stood down, said she was "dismayed but not surprised" by the reaction to her maternity leave and condemned a "toxic atmosphere towards female politicians".

Under legislation passed in 2021 senior ministers get formal paid maternity leave allowing them six months' paid leave, while the salary costs of their temporary replacement are covered.

However, backbenchers do not have the same rights to maternity cover.

Mrs Clarke has called for the legislation to be "extended to MPs in positions like mine" in what would "seem a logical and fair development".