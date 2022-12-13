MP appeals to Lottery Heritage Fund to save Lichfield Cathedral spire

Lichfield Cathedral

Michael Fabricant has written to the chair of the National Lottery Heritage Fund calling for support for the cathedral's restoration programme.

He said it was "unthinkable" that the central spire would have to be removed due to years of erosion.

The cathedral is battling to raise the £1.1million needed to repair the 12th century spire and update the Central Tower observation room.

Lichfield Cathedral

Mr Fabricant, said: "The view of the iconic three spires – the central spire stands the tallest – has adorned our skyline for 800 years and was referred to by Dr Samuel Johnson as ‘the maidens in the vale’ as you look down from the surrounding hills.

"For those who have lived here their entire lives, or happen across out beautiful city only for just a day, there is much to learn about the story of the cathedral building which we might otherwise be taken for granted: about the people who built it and why.

"I have urged the chair to support the restoration project.

"Frankly, it would be unthinkable if the spire had to be removed.

"Lichfield is the only ancient cathedral in Britain with three spires. While Edinburgh and Truro cathedrals also have three, they were built less than 150 years ago while Lichfield Cathedral is over 800 years old and stands on the site of the original cathedral which was founded almost 1,400 years ago."

Dean of Lichfield, the Very Revd Adrian Dorber, said funding for almost 70 per cent of the restoration work had been secured.

He has put an appeal out to the local community to help get the fundraising drive over the line.