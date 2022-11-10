Lord Austin: boot Iran out of World Cup and replace them with Ukraine

Fifa has come under fire for awarding the World Cup to Qatar

The former Dudley North MP said it was a "scandal" and an "absolute farce" that Fifa had awarded the World Cup to "medieval dictatorship" Qatar.

And he said England's first opponents Iran should be kicked out of the tournament before a ball is kicked – with their place given to war-torn Ukraine.

England are due to face Iran on November 21 in the competition, which is mired in controversy amid claims of corruption during the bidding process and concerns over Qatar's record on human rights.

Lord Austin told TalkTV: "The idea that the World Cup is being held in Qatar is an absolute farce.

"This World Cup is in Qatar, the last one was in Russia. Where are they going to go next, China? North Korea? I think it's a scandal.

"Our football authorities should be pushing for reform of the international game. Our first game, we're going to be playing Iran.

"What are Iran doing in the World Cup? Sport is supposed to be about freedom, bringing the world together and celebrating excellence.

"It's being hosted in a medieval dictatorship and we're playing another medieval dictatorship in the first game.

"Iran should be kicked out straight away and their place should be given to Ukraine."

Earlier this year Lord Austin raised the issue in a speech in the House of Lords where he called for the "urgent reform" of the running of international football.

He said: "It is completely unacceptable that Qatar was able to bribe its way to hosting the World Cup this year, with its appalling record on human rights, women’s rights, LGBT rights and the way it has exploited labour to build the stadia."

Iran qualified for the tournament in January after topping their group, while Ukraine missed out after losing to Wales in a play-off.

Qatar was awarded hosting rights to the World Cup by Fifa in 2010, despite concerns over its treatment of migrant workers and allegations of slavery.