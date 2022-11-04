Formal complaint made against Sir Gavin Williamson over message allegations to former chief whip

Gavin Williamson in Downing Street

Mr Williamson is alleged to have sent the messages to the Aldridge-Brownhills MP, then in charge of party discipline, when Liz Truss was Prime Minister.

Ms Morton confirmed to the Express & Star that a complaint has been submitted to Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) about the South Staffordshire MP, who returned to the cabinet last month as a minister without portfolio.

It is understood Mr Williamson, himself a former chief whip who returned to the Government with a new role under Rishi Sunak, has refuted the claims.

Reports elsewhere say the submission included screenshots of the messages and suggested that there was a potential "misogynistic undertone" to the content.

A friend of Mr Williamson reportedly said he "strongly refutes these allegations" and is "very happy to share all communications with the former chief whip with CCHQ if needed”.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner called for an "urgent investigation" into the claims. She said: "New questions over Rishi Sunak’s woeful judgement in resurrecting ministers who left under a cloud of misconduct.

"Gavin Williamson was sacked from cabinet twice, yet brought back despite risking national security. Urgent investigation required."

Mr Williamson made a remarkable return to the frontbenches in Rishi Sunak's new Government after he was handed the role of minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office, having previously served as a chief whip, Defence Secretary and later Education Secretary under previous governments.

And whilst he is not in charge of any particular portfolio area, a Whitehall source told the Express & Star he is likely to have a "significant influence" on what actually makes it onto Mr Sunak's desk.