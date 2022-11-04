Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Formal complaint made against Sir Gavin Williamson over message allegations to former chief whip

By Thomas ParkesSouth StaffordshirePoliticsPublished: Comments

A formal complaint has been made against Sir Gavin Williamson over claims he sent "vile and threatening messages" to former chief whip Wendy Morton.

Gavin Williamson in Downing Street
Gavin Williamson in Downing Street

Mr Williamson is alleged to have sent the messages to the Aldridge-Brownhills MP, then in charge of party discipline, when Liz Truss was Prime Minister.

Ms Morton confirmed to the Express & Star that a complaint has been submitted to Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) about the South Staffordshire MP, who returned to the cabinet last month as a minister without portfolio.

It is understood Mr Williamson, himself a former chief whip who returned to the Government with a new role under Rishi Sunak, has refuted the claims.

Reports elsewhere say the submission included screenshots of the messages and suggested that there was a potential "misogynistic undertone" to the content.

A friend of Mr Williamson reportedly said he "strongly refutes these allegations" and is "very happy to share all communications with the former chief whip with CCHQ if needed”.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner called for an "urgent investigation" into the claims. She said: "New questions over Rishi Sunak’s woeful judgement in resurrecting ministers who left under a cloud of misconduct.

"Gavin Williamson was sacked from cabinet twice, yet brought back despite risking national security. Urgent investigation required."

Mr Williamson made a remarkable return to the frontbenches in Rishi Sunak's new Government after he was handed the role of minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office, having previously served as a chief whip, Defence Secretary and later Education Secretary under previous governments.

And whilst he is not in charge of any particular portfolio area, a Whitehall source told the Express & Star he is likely to have a "significant influence" on what actually makes it onto Mr Sunak's desk.

Mr Williamson has been contacted for comment.

Politics
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Wolverhampton
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News