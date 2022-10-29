Express & Star readers give their verdict on whether Rishi Sunak is the right man to be PM

The jury is out on whether Rishi Sunak will make a good Prime Minister

More than 2,000 readers took part in our latest online poll, which asked whether Mr Sunak was the best leader to take the country forward.

The former chancellor took over in Number 10 last week after a chaotic few months which have seen the departures of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Our poll saw 2,236 responses, with 48.3 per cent saying Mr Sunak was the best man for the job, as opposed to 51.7 per cent who said there was a better choice.

Last week Star readers overwhelmingly backed Mr Johnson to make a sensational return to the job he left last month after resigning in July.

But his comeback was curtailed when he pulled out of the race ahead of the deadline for nominations, saying he could not govern without the support of a united parliamentary party.

Mr Sunak's rise to power has been met with a cautious response by MPs in the Black Country and Staffordshire, many of whom backed Mr Johnson.

One of them, Dudley North MP Marco Longhi, challenged the new PM to "win over the trust of the people and deliver for the West Midlands". "Actions will speak louder than words," he added.

Most Tory MPs have now fallen in behind Mr Sunak, who last week faced criticism from opposition parties and some of his own MPs after reappointing Suella Braverman as home secretary.

Ms Braverman had quit the same role under Ms Truss less than a week earlier after admitting a security breach. The PM said he has complete faith in his home secretary and is focused on addressing the economy, with chancellor Jeremy Hunt due to deliver a crucial economic statement on November 17.

Meanwhile Labour has continued to call for a general election, with Sir Keir Starmer keen to take advantage of his party's high polling ratings.