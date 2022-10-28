Wolverhampton MP Stuart Anderson reappointed whip under third PM in two months

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson

The Wolverhampton South West MP was reappointed to the role by new PM Rishi Sunak, despite his backing of Boris Johnson for Tory leader.

Mr Anderson was first appointed as an assistant government whip by Mr Johnson in July and was reappointed by Liz Truss in September when she took over at Number 10.

He will serve under Wolverhampton-born chief whip Simon Hart, having previously worked for Chris Heaton-Harris and Aldridge-Brownhills MP Wendy Morton.

Mr Anderson told the Star: "I am delighted to have been reappointed to the whips' office that plays such an important role in making sure that government business passes through the House.

"While doing this, residents in Wolverhampton can be assured that I'll be continuing to lobby the Prime Minister to make sure the city continues to benefit from a Conservative government."

The former soldier has been credited with playing a key role in steadying the ship following last week's chaotic scenes in the Commons, which saw Mrs Morton initially resign after confusion over whether Tory MPs had to back the government on a fracking vote.

Downing Street later insisted she remained in post, although she formally quit just days after Ms Truss resigned as PM.

Mr Anderson, who was first elected in 2019, remained loyal to Mr Johnson during his time as PM. He is understood to have played a role in his comeback bid, which was aborted on Sunday despite him having the support of enough MPs to mount a challenge to Mr Sunak.