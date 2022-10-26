Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told to 'help those in need' as austerity looms

Rishi Sunak has warned of 'difficult decisions to come'

Rishi Sunak entered Number 10 amid warnings of inevitable spending cuts if the country is to balance the books.

He promised to “fix the mistakes” of his predecessor Liz Truss, whose mini-budged last month sparked economic chaos, and said there would be “difficult decisions to come” regarding public finances.

His appointment as PM comes as the cost of living crisis shows no sign of abating, with food and energy prices continuing to soar.

Across the Black Country and Staffordshire MPs have joined food banks in calling on the PM to make sure support was in place for people on the bread line.

Mr Sunak rose to prominence during the Covid pandemic when as Chancellor he splashed out billions in furlough and business support.

Dudley South MP Mike Wood, said: “Rishi was popular during the pandemic when he was giving out enormous amounts of money.

“We haven’t got enormous amounts of money now – quite the reverse – but he will need to show that he understands what families in the Black Country and going through. The Government needs to do what it can to help people who need it the most.”

Food bank managers say they have seen record demand due to the cost of living crisis. They urged the new PM to help those who are struggling.

Lin Walford, manager of Breaking Bread in Wednesbury, said: “I hope he really helps us and takes into account how bad things are for people at the bottom of the ladder and I hope, very much, that he can give some help people who are really struggling as they are in a real mess.

"With energy bills and everything else going up, we’re certainly going to need a lot of help, so I hope he’s looking at those people.”

Jack Morris, general manager of House of Bread in Stafford, said: “House of Bread was born out of austerity, with the recession and financial crash, and we are heading that way, so I hope that he can do more to help organisations like us.

"Our main focus is just trying to make sure that we’re ready for anybody who comes and wants to find help.”

Mr Sunak was this morning continuing to appoint ministers after announcing his cabinet last night.

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson is among a number of MPs returning to government. He has been appointed minister without portfolio at the Cabinet office.