Sunak warned over 'political manoeuvring'' as region's MPs have their say on new Prime Minister

New PM Rishi Sunak during a visit to Wolverhampton earlier this year

Former banker Mr Sunak becomes the new Prime Minister today after Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to succeed Liz Truss.

He has vowed to unite his party and the country, but faces a major challenge in winning over supporters of former PM Mr Johnson.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi, who backed Mr Johnson for leader, said it was time for the Government to focus on delivering for the electorate instead of "political manoeuvring".

He told the Star: "The people of the Black Country and the West Midlands felt that Boris Johnson understood them.

"He understood that the UK needs to start manufacturing again.

"He understood that offshoring not only left us exposed and at the mercy of global events, but that focussing on financial services of the South East only ignored the needs and the opportunities of the Midlands and the North.

“The new PM is a corporate financier. He needs to win over the trust of the people and deliver for the West Midlands. Actions will speak louder than words.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi wants the Government to focus on delivery and not 'political manoeuvrings'

"This means investing in these forgotten areas and, crucially, delivering on the main Brexit promise to take back control of our borders and showing this by stopping the illegal immigration that is blighting our communities and undermining our commitment to treating our communities fairly.

"I vouch to hold my Government to account. The time for words and political manoeuvrings is well and truly over."

Another backer of Mr Johnson, Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, said the Conservatives needed to win back the respect of the electorate by "delivering the services that people want and the economy they need".

He added: "We must now unite. If we don’t we will not only not win the next general election, we won’t deserve to."

Halesowen & Rowley Regis MP James Morris, who backed Mr Sunak for leader, said: "I’m pleased that this contest has been resolved quickly, now it is important that the party unites and we get on with dealing with the issues

concerning those who send us to Parliament."

Stafford MP Theo Clarke

Stafford MP Theo Clarke, said Mr Sunak has her "full support". "I look forward to working with him to deliver our Conservative manifesto and continuing to deliver on my local priorities in Stafford," she said.

"My colleague Penny Mordaunt was also a brilliant candidate and I hope she is given a top job in his new Government.

"The Conservative Party needs to work together to tackle the challenges we face to ensure unity and stability for the UK."

Amanda Milling, MP for Cannock Chase, who backed Mr Johnson until he pulled out and then switched to Mr Sunak said: "With Rishi as PM we have someone who will work tirelessly to tackle the challenges facing our country.

"As a party we need to come together and get behind Rishi."

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson, also backed Mr Johnson until he withdrew from the contest. She congratulated Mr Sunak and urged him to back Wolverhampton on key priorities such as levelling up and high street regeneration.

She added: "I will work with government and with the local council and West Midlands Combined Authority to ensure we see maximum benefit for our city.

"I hope this targeted government investment around home-building will help with our city's long-term high unemployment rates."

Cannock Chase MP Amanda Milling

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson, another supporter of Mr Johnson, said: "I have welcomed Rishi to Wolverhampton to visit our local businesses and cultural locations in the past.

"I look forward to working with Rishi for the good of Wolverhampton."

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey, said: "I backed Boris but in the end he decided not to run.

"I'll give my 100 per cent support to Rishi as leader and Prime Minister as we get go grips with the challenges we face.

"It's vital that we have a plan to tackle the rising cost of living, sort out GP appointments, tackle crime and get on with the job of delivering on our manifesto.