Tories should have listened to Sunak, says Labour MP

Rishi Sunak had it right on the economy, says Labour MP John Spellar [credit: Jacob King/PA Wire]

John Spellar has called for a general election after the Government's growth plan sent the markets into turmoil before it was scrapped earlier this week.

The Warley MP said it was "extraordinary" that Ms Truss had been voted into power in the first place after the "flaws in her argument" were pointed out during the Tory leadership campaign.

Mr Sunak, who came second to Ms Truss in the race for Number 10, had claimed his opponent's fiscal measures would push Britain's economy to the brink of collapse.

Mr Spellar told the Express & Star: "It is extraordinary that they voted for Liz Truss in the first place. Rishi Sunak pointed out the flaws in her argument but they chose to carry on with their delusions.

"Now the chickens have come home to roost."

Mr Spellar added that the only way "out of this mess" was a general election. "Over the last few years the Conservative Party has gone into meltdown," he said.

"They have shown that not only are they uncaring, they are also incompetent. They are blinded by dogma and have run out of ideas.

"They need to be consigned to opposition and let a Labour government get on with running the country to the benefit of its people and the people of the West Midlands."