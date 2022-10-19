Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jobs fair is attended by hundreds.

WalsallPoliticsPublished:

More than 400 people attended a jobs fair hosted by a Black Country MP.

Eddie Hughes MP at the jobs fair with representatives from Amazon
Eddie Hughes MP at the jobs fair with representatives from Amazon

The event at Walsall College saw more than 50 employers – including Amazon, Google, TK Maxx, McDonalds, Aldi and West Midlands Police – showcase apprenticeships, vacancies and training opportunities.

It was put on by Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes, who said the event had been a major success.

He said: "It was brilliant to see so many businesses offering fantastic opportunities right here on our door step.

"I know several attendees left the event with a job offer; and many others are taking advantage of training opportunities to gain valuable skills towards employment.

"It was also great to see students from Walsall College, Bloxwich Academy and Willenhall E-ACT, alongside jobseekers."

Firms represented at the jobs fair included Fairfax Saddles, based in Bloxwich, and Dunton Environmental, a specialist and remediation contractor based in Aldridge.

Lloyds Bank was also present, with representatives saying a number of jobs are available in the Black Country.

Mr Hughes is planning another careers event in Walsall next Spring.

Politics
News
Business
Walsall
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News