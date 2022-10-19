Jobs fair is attended by hundreds.

Eddie Hughes MP at the jobs fair with representatives from Amazon

The event at Walsall College saw more than 50 employers – including Amazon, Google, TK Maxx, McDonalds, Aldi and West Midlands Police – showcase apprenticeships, vacancies and training opportunities.

It was put on by Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes, who said the event had been a major success.

He said: "It was brilliant to see so many businesses offering fantastic opportunities right here on our door step.

"I know several attendees left the event with a job offer; and many others are taking advantage of training opportunities to gain valuable skills towards employment.

"It was also great to see students from Walsall College, Bloxwich Academy and Willenhall E-ACT, alongside jobseekers."

Firms represented at the jobs fair included Fairfax Saddles, based in Bloxwich, and Dunton Environmental, a specialist and remediation contractor based in Aldridge.

Lloyds Bank was also present, with representatives saying a number of jobs are available in the Black Country.