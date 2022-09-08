Wolverhampton Council's regeneration consultancy budget triples to £1million

Wolverhampton Civic Centre

The authority has unveiled plans to allocate an extra £675,000 to its budget for "professional consultancy fees" and "support costs".

A report to the authority's ruling cabinet says the increase will take the overall spend on consultants to £1m.

It comes after a number of major council projects have hit trouble in recent years, including the Victoria Street pedestrianisation scheme, the £55m Westside development and the long-delayed Civic halls revamp.

The Labour-run council says the use of consultants was "standard practice" and was also a good use of money, ensuring that it gets the best value when moving forward with big projects.

The report to cabinet says: "Additional funding is sought for professional consultancy fees to support regeneration projects across the city, including legal, specialist contracting advice and risk reporting and monitoring.

"As well as funding to support costs associated with required project due diligence, such as feasibility studies; initial design and costings, this work supports project development and bringing forward appropriate business cases.

"This additional approval of £675,000 will take the overall approval for this work to £1million."

A Wolverhampton Council spokesperson said the use of consultants was "standard practice" and a "cost effective option", adding: "The money set aside in this existing budget has not been fully spent in recent years, but it enables the service to respond in an agile manner to bring forward regeneration projects in a timely fashion, whilst ensuring best value for the council.

"Funding is used to acquire essential expertise to support multiple regeneration projects across the city in areas such as specialist contracting advice and risk reporting and monitoring.

"It also covers costs associated with required project due diligence, such as feasibility studies, initial design and costings, to support project development and bring forward appropriate business cases.

"The commercial, housing and employment site schemes we are bringing forward, such as i54, generate future revenue, income and millions of pounds in capital receipts for the council that far outweigh any consultancy fees - and deliver thousands of jobs and skills opportunities for residents."

Earlier this year it emerged the council had set aside £50,000 for specialist financial advisors to work with businesses struggling with falling trade due to the pedestrianisation scheme on Victoria Street.

Conservative councillor Ellis Turrell, vice chair of the council's scrutiny board, said: "It is staggering to discover that Wolverhampton Council is set to spend £1 million on consultancy fees in just this year alone, despite several of their flagship regeneration projects hitting setbacks.