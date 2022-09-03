Your chance to have a say as car parking charges to be reviewed across Sandwell

Parking charges across Sandwell are set to be reviewing in the consultation

Sandwell Council has launched the consultation to bring Sandwell in line with other Black Country boroughs’ charges and to allow the council to continue to deliver its parking services.

The council’s current parking charges policy was introduced in November 2016 and at a Cabinet meeting on July 20, cabinet members considered a report to review parking charges for the first time in six years.

As part of the statutory process, the changes proposed to the parking charges policy are now subject to a public consultation.

Income generated from car parking charges is used to provide and maintain car parks, provide new parking restrictions such as residents’ parking schemes, tackle school gate parking problems and provide related services.

The move would also support other council policy objectives such as boosting active and sustainable travel, tackling climate change and improving air quality.

The proposals bring Sandwell in line with parking charges in the Black Country which range from 60p to £1.50 per hour and take account of changes in behaviour following the pandemic, with a range of season tickets available for nominated days of the week.

The increased charges are proposed to be phased in over five years and will also include a low-cost 30 minute charge and free parking at times such as after 6pm, on Sundays and on Saturdays in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Other concessions include free parking for blue badge holders and season tickets valid for use on nominated days at Sandwell Valley car park.

Councillor Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell’s Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “Our car park charges haven’t been reviewed since 2016.

“These proposals are intended to bring our charges up to date and ensure we can continue to meet the cost of providing quality car parks and related services.

"We have sought to balance available parking with demand and support our wider ambitions to encourage active and sustainable travel, tackle climate change and improve air quality.

“We recognise that car parking is an important issue and know that some habits have changed during the pandemic, which is why we want to hear from as many people as possible.”

Full details of the consultation can be found at sandwell.gov.uk/parkingchargesconsultation and may be examined in person at: Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, Oldbury, West Midlands, B69 3DE during normal office hours.