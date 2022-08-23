Stafford MP Theo Clarke gives birth to baby girl

Politicians from across the political divide congratulated Mrs Clarke on her first baby.

The Conservative MP shared her good news on Twitter.

She said: "Delighted to welcome my beautiful daughter Arabella, born on the weekend at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Theo Clarke with her newborn baby

"Thank you to the amazing Staffordshire team who have been incredible looking after us both."

Former Conservative chancellor and Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid said: "Congratulations."

Wolverhampton South West Conservative MP Stuart Anderson said: "Huge congratulations."

Welsh Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones MP said: "Congratulations, lovely news."

The 37-year-old MP married Henry Coram-Jones, who is the son of the Countess of Harroby, last year and is the niece of Tory grandee Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Theodora Roosevelt Clarke is also a distant relative to the American Roosevelt political dynasty and was first elected as MP in 2019.

She announced in March that she was going on maternity leave and that her constituency matters were being taken on by her staff.