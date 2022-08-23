Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stafford MP Theo Clarke gives birth to baby girl

By Adam SmithStaffordPoliticsPublished: Last Updated:

Stafford MP Theo Clarke has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

Politicians from across the political divide congratulated Mrs Clarke on her first baby.
Politicians from across the political divide congratulated Mrs Clarke on her first baby.

The Conservative MP shared her good news on Twitter.

She said: "Delighted to welcome my beautiful daughter Arabella, born on the weekend at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Theo Clarke with her newborn baby

"Thank you to the amazing Staffordshire team who have been incredible looking after us both."

Politicians from across the political divide congratulated Mrs Clarke on her first baby.

Former Conservative chancellor and Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid said: "Congratulations."

Wolverhampton South West Conservative MP Stuart Anderson said: "Huge congratulations."

Welsh Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones MP said: "Congratulations, lovely news."

The 37-year-old MP married Henry Coram-Jones, who is the son of the Countess of Harroby, last year and is the niece of Tory grandee Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Theodora Roosevelt Clarke is also a distant relative to the American Roosevelt political dynasty and was first elected as MP in 2019.

She announced in March that she was going on maternity leave and that her constituency matters were being taken on by her staff.

She said then: "My husband and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year. We have been so impressed with the care that we have received from our NHS and would like to thank everyone who has been supporting us. All going well, we are looking forward to welcoming the new addition to our family in Staffordshire."

Politics
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News