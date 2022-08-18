Prime Minister Boris Johnson should get 'back in his office' and tackle soaring inflation, MP says

John Spellar made the call as Mr Johnson was accused by Asda chairman Lord Rose of being on "shore leave" as rates hit 10.1 per cent last month.

The startling rise – which was worse-than-expected for July – pushed inflation to another 40-year high it potentially hitting 13.3 per cent in October.

It has led to calls for the Government to do more to get a grip of the increase which has piled more and more pressure onto families across the region.

Mr Spellar, who represents Warley, said: "A lot of this has been driven by increases in energy costs, but on top of the international price increases the Government's reliance on the energy markets and companies has made this far worse than in other countries.

"They need to be looking at international examples and frankly should be having an emergency budget. We need the Prime Minister back in his office coordinating the Government response and we need an emergency budget to deal with the crisis facing millions of families."

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed the increase in Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI), with the increase largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes.

The measure had been expected to reach 9.8 per cent, according to an average of analysts' estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics. The sky-high boost was the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4 per cent, according to ONS estimates.

Meanwhile Neil Anderson, director of external affairs at the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, said the rise added to an "already unsettled situation".

He said: "Earlier in the year, some firms across the region were awarding significant pay increases to help their employees tackle inflation. Although a welcome and generous move for most, inflation continues to grow and could impact those looking to keep hold of key staff.

"Other factors like the higher costs for materials and fuel are going to impact margins of many businesses, particularly manufacturers in the Black Country. The chamber continues to call for financial support to energy intensive sectors and is asking for movement on the price cap along with other interventions which will ensure firms can continue to grow to the benefit of the local economy."

The increase is also a massive jump from the 9.4 per cent inflation in June. Meanwhile the rate could soar to 13.3 per cent in October when the energy price cap rises again, which The Bank of England thinks this could push the UK into a recession.