Tory councillor resigns to potentially trigger by-election

Cannock Chase District Council

Matt McCall has stood down, having represented Hednesford North on Cannock Chase District Council since May 2021.

He declined to give a reason for his decision when approached by the Express & Star.

Under Cannock Chase District Council rules, a by-election will be called providing one is requested by two local electors.

It is understood it would be likely to take place in the autumn.

The Conservatives continue to dominate the authority with 24 seats, ahead of Labour on eight.