Tory councillor resigns to potentially trigger by-election

By Peter MadeleyCannock ChasePoliticsPublished: Comments

A Conservative councillor has resigned his seat - sparking a possible by-election.

Cannock Chase District Council
Matt McCall has stood down, having represented Hednesford North on Cannock Chase District Council since May 2021.

He declined to give a reason for his decision when approached by the Express & Star.

Under Cannock Chase District Council rules, a by-election will be called providing one is requested by two local electors.

It is understood it would be likely to take place in the autumn.

The Conservatives continue to dominate the authority with 24 seats, ahead of Labour on eight.

Mr McCall won the seat last year with a majority of 97 votes.

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

