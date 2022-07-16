Notification Settings

Sir Bill Cash reveals 'first class' candidate he backed for Tory leader

By Peter MadeleyStaffordshirePoliticsPublished:

Sir Bill Cash has revealed he backed fellow Brexiteer Suella Braverman's failed bid for Tory leadership.

Sir Bill Cash backed Ms Braverman in the Tory leadership contest

He was one of 27 MPs to support the Attorney General's campaign to succeed Boris Johnson, which saw her bow out after coming last of six in Thursday's second ballot.

The Stone MP told the Express & Star Ms Braverman was one to watch for the future.

He said he had backed her due to a series of "outstanding" contributions on Brexit in Parliament in recent years.

These included resigning "on principle" as a Brexit Minister in November 2018, he said, as well as opposing Theresa May's "hopeless" EU withdrawal agreement – a move that helped spark the then PM's resignation and paved the way for Boris Johnson to become Prime Minister and deliver Brexit.

"She also worked with me to ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill got its second reading," he added. "Quite simply there would have been no bill at all if it wasn't for her.

"She showed then that she has enormous strength of character, is extremely knowledgeable and has shown first class judgment."

Ms Braverman has now backed Liz Truss for Tory leader, saying the Foreign Secretary would be "the strong guardian of Brexit promises".

Sir Bill is understood to be considering which candidate to back as the contest progresses.

