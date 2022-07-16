Decision to cancel council meeting due to heatwave branded 'pathetic'

Walsall Council's full council meeting had due to be held on Monday at 6pm, on a day when temperatures are forecast to reach 35C in the town, but has been called off over safety concerns for both councillors and staff.

Instead items on the agenda at the meeting will be added to another meeting on September 19 following advice from public health officials in the borough.

But Councillor Pete Smith has criticised the move – arguing small businesses, public transport and hospitals would not be closed despite the heatwave.

In an email circulated to the chief executive, alongside other councillors, he said: "A pathetic decision, with due respect. I wonder if all the shops, factories, hospitals, offices, small businesses, postal services, buses, trains, etc. across Walsall and the country will close down and cancel business? Maybe their health and safety don't count as much?

"Are all of the council manual workers getting a couple of days off on full pay on Monday and Tuesday to protect their health? Let's see.

"I dread the first flurry of snow come November or so, especially if it coincides with the council meeting on November 7. I hope there will be plenty of cotton wool in stock to keep us all warm, just in case.

"Hope everyone enjoys Monday evening in the beer gardens or wherever they are relaxing. As my old grandad used to ask 'Why should England tremble?'"

Chief executive Helen Paterson, in the email circulated to councillors and staff, said: "In consultation with the mayor, group leaders, the monitoring officer and following advice from colleagues in Public Health, it has therefore been agreed, in the interests of safety, that the meeting of full council scheduled to be held on July 18 be postponed.