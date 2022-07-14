Notification Settings

Firm with care homes in Wolverhampton and Birmingham calls on next PM to fix social care system

PoliticsPublished:

A major care home provider with sites across the region has urged the next Tory leader to prioritise the needs of elderly people.

MHA, which runs care homes in Wolverhampton and Birmingham, called on Boris Johnson's successor to fix the country's broken social care system.

It comes after a recent poll by the provider found that almost half of respondents felt the Government wasn’t concerned enough about the needs of older people.

Dan Ryan, acting chief executive at MHA, said: "The social care system is not yet fixed, with a workforce in crisis and half a million people waiting for care. The current Government’s reforms are ambitious and wide-ranging, but without real commitment and leadership, risk failing the people who need them most.

"Good quality social care is a lifeline for millions of people across the country, and we are calling on the remaining candidates in the leadership race to ensure that it remains a priority.

"Older people cannot afford to see the long awaited reform of social care become sidelined."



