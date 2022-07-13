Tory leadership race: Sajid Javid falls at the first hurdle after failing to rally enough MPs to his cause

Sajid Javid during a campaign visit to the Red Lion, West Bromwich, ahead of the 2019 general election

The Bromsgrove MP, who represents Hagley as part of his constituency, withdrew from the battle to succeed Boris Johnson last night after failing to get 20 MPs to support his bid.

He had been confident of improving on his showing in the 2019 contest, when he got to the last four in a race eventually won comfortably by Mr Johnson.

Following that defeat Mr Javid went on to serve as Chancellor for seven months before resigning after refusing Mr Johnson’s demand to sack his advisors.

After another promotion to the Cabinet in June 2021, a year as Health Secretary came to and end last week with a bombshell resignation letter that would super charge Mr Johnson’s downfall.

Mr Javid, 52, a former city banker, had been confident his new Conservative economic plan – which centres around spurring growth through low taxation – would prove attractive with true blue Tories.

Then Home Secretary Sajid Javid chats with stall holders at Brierley Hill Market Hall in March 2019

And he believed his experience at the top level of politics (he was also Home Secretary under Theresa May) proved he has what it takes to run the country.

He had also factored in that his working class background would endear him to voters in ‘red wall’ areas such as the Black Country.

But his lack of support among Conservative MPs meant he never got to test his appeal with party members.

Announcing his withdrawal from the race last night, Mr Javid said: "Serving in government is a true privilege. It has been just seven days since I took the difficult decision to resign from the most important job I have ever had, as Health Secretary during a pandemic.

"Since then, I have set out the values and policies I think are right for the future of our great country.

"I believe the party must now look outwards, not inwards, if we are to win again.

"There is an abundance of both ideas and talent in our party. One of the candidates will be given the honour of becoming Prime Minister.

"I look forward to seeing the debate unfold and to see colleagues working together as a united Conservative Party once the leadership election is concluded."

Sajid Javid on the campaign trail with Stuart Anderson in November 2019

Mr Javid, who was brought up in Bristol by his shop-owner parents, always faced an uphill battle when it came to winning over MPs, although his campaign team had been convinced he would succeed.

They maintained that unlike Rishi Sunak – who resigned within minutes of Mr Javid in what many assume was a coordinated hit – he did not spent months scheming against the outgoing PM.

Indeed, the aforementioned economic plan – all 18 pages of it – was written over the weekend, while in recent weeks colleagues who had expected him to launch a leadership bid were said to be shocked he had not made any preparations.

He had been billed as the experienced candidate capable of uniting the party and getting down to business on day one.

Though quiet and unassuming at times, allies viewed him as the reliable, steady hand needed after the turbulence of the Johnson years.

However, since his first failed leadership bid question marks have lingered about his thirst for the fight. Even before he missed the cut, some in Westminster suspected he would drop out and give his support to another candidate.

He was convinced that if he could reach the final two and put his policies to the Tory membership, he had a chance of making it to Number 10.