Penny Mordaunt joins Tory leadership fray as candidates pledge tax cuts

Penny Mordaunt

Conservative leadership candidates have come out swinging with pledges to slash taxes and overhaul post-Brexit trade arrangements, as a new contender joined the fray.

International trade minister Penny Mordaunt announced on Sunday morning that she will run in the race, saying the UK’s leadership “needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship”.

It means nine Tories have now put themselves forward to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, just days after a collapse in party support forced his resignation.

Former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt, left, and Sajid Javid are both vying for the Tory leadership (PA)

Former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate bids for the Tory leadership.

It comes after two serving Cabinet ministers, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, revealed their intention to run for the top job in the space of an hour.

The leadership contenders’ timescales for the change are different, with Mr Hunt planning to slash the tax to 15p in his first autumn Budget, while Mr Javid would set a “glide path”.

Mr Javid also said the UK should consider ripping up old EU laws “to make us a more pro-business, wealth-creating entrepreneurial economy”.

Meanwhile, outsider candidate Tom Tugendhat pledged to back the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill if elected leader.

Tom Tugendhat has vowed to stand by the Government’s proposed changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol (PA)

The EU claims the Bill would break international law, but Mr Tugendhat said he would be prepared to argue for it, telling Sky News: “I have fought for my country in combat, I have fought for my country in Parliament, and I will keep fighting for my country.”

In addition to Ms Mordaunt, Mr Hunt, Mr Javid, Mr Zahawi, Mr Shapps and Mr Tugendhat, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Attorney General Suella Braverman and ex-minister Kemi Badenoch have launched their own bids.