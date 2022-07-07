'I have had enough, you have had enough': Tory MP calls for 'more action' on policy as Boris departs

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi

The Dudley North MP said he was fed up with delays on key policies such as levelling up and immigration.

Mr Longhi has been a vocal supporter of Mr Johnson, but has today called him out for not delivering on key Tory manifesto pledges during his tenure.

He said: "My loyalties, first and foremost, are to the people of Dudley North. In my maiden speech in the House of Commons I vowed to help Dudley get the best deal possible, to futureproof our local economy, boost jobs, and improve health.

"None of us would have expected the pandemic (or a war in Europe), but now we find ourselves coming out the other end, we need to all knuckle down together to deliver on our manifesto pledges.

"I want to thank Boris Johnson for delivering Brexit and dispelling the possibility of a Corbyn government and leading us out of Covid.

"My plans for Dudley remain unchanged. I want to see footfall increased in a renewed High Street, see Police regain control of Law and Order and for us to retain our focus on skills and protect our greenbelt.

"I want to see the new Dudley super police station finally delivered, ending years of dither and delay, and I want to see an end to illegal immigration, especially on the horrendous people smuggling boats coming across the English Channel.

"I have had enough, you have had enough, more robust and direct action is needed now.

"The next leader of the Conservative Party, and ultimately, Prime Minister, will need to be someone who delivers on our manifesto pledges, who understands the needs of places like Dudley North, and who is willing to make the tough decisions to make things happen.