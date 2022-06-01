West Midlands Mayor Andy Street will be keynote speaker at hospitality conference

Mayor Andy Street

Fresh from his fact-finding mission in America, where he spoke to political and business leaders, the former boss of John Lewis will be discussing Hospitality as a Catalyst for Nationwide Economic Growth.

Mayor Street will also hear how hospitality businesses can work most effectively with mayoral authorities on their mutual agenda. Indeed, skills being devolved to the regions and local areas is a key priority for hospitality.

To be held at Hilton London Bankside, the event on Tuesday will also feature hospitality industry leaders and experts exploring the challenges, opportunities and plans for the sector’s recovery and growth, as it emerges from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: "We’re very much looking forward to next week’s Summer Conference, at which we’ll examine hospitality’s important role at the heart of communities across the nation, and how it’s uniquely equipped to drive economic recovery, employment and – in turn – levelling up.

"And we’re delighted that Andy Street, a popular and inspirational figure in business and in politics, is able to join more than 300 business leaders from across the hospitality sector, alongside policy influencers and wider stakeholders."