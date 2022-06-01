Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street will be keynote speaker at hospitality conference

By Adam SmithPoliticsPublished: Last Updated:

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street is giving the keynote speech at next week's UK Hospitality Summer Conference in London.

Mayor Andy Street
Mayor Andy Street

Fresh from his fact-finding mission in America, where he spoke to political and business leaders, the former boss of John Lewis will be discussing Hospitality as a Catalyst for Nationwide Economic Growth.

Mayor Street will also hear how hospitality businesses can work most effectively with mayoral authorities on their mutual agenda. Indeed, skills being devolved to the regions and local areas is a key priority for hospitality.

To be held at Hilton London Bankside, the event on Tuesday will also feature hospitality industry leaders and experts exploring the challenges, opportunities and plans for the sector’s recovery and growth, as it emerges from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: "We’re very much looking forward to next week’s Summer Conference, at which we’ll examine hospitality’s important role at the heart of communities across the nation, and how it’s uniquely equipped to drive economic recovery, employment and – in turn – levelling up.

"And we’re delighted that Andy Street, a popular and inspirational figure in business and in politics, is able to join more than 300 business leaders from across the hospitality sector, alongside policy influencers and wider stakeholders."

She added: "Together, we’ll discuss opportunities, reflect on the current outlook, and explore the potential for collaboration with government."

Politics
News
Business
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News