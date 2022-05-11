MPs: 'Ambitious' reforms will ease cost of living crisis

Wide-ranging plans to boost the country's economy were announced in the Queen's Speech, which saw Boris Johnson's administration prioritise levelling up regions including the West Midlands.

And Conservative MPs in the Black Country today insisted the plans will lead to cheaper energy bills in the long term.

Labour has called the Queen's Speech "a missed opportunity" and said people needed urgent help to cope with soaring bills and food costs.

Stuart Anderson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West, said: "I welcome the measures set out in the Queen’s Speech. They form an ambitious agenda for reform over the next year.

"The new laws will help to raise standards in our schools, enhance worker’s rights in employment, breathe new life into our high streets, restore civic pride in local areas, and ease the cost of living on local families – with a clear plan to greater energy self-sufficiency and cheaper bills in the longer term.

"Together, this provides strong leadership in challenging times to accelerate our recovery from Covid-19 and level up opportunities for everyone.

"I look forward to scrutinising the new laws in Parliament to ensure that they work for all of my constituents."

Shadow Treasury Secretary and Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden, said it was clear the Government had "no plan" to deal with the cost of living crisis.

He said: "There were a lot of bills but no plan to help people with the cost of living.

"This is the biggest issue facing people right now. Energy bills are rocketing. The Tories have increased taxes and wages are not keeping pace.

"And last week the Bank of England told us things would get tougher as the year progresses. Households are having to make some very tough choices and this Queen's Speech was a missed opportunity to get more help to people to see them through."