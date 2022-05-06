Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP calls for ministers to take stronger line with developers to ease GP shortages

By Peter MadeleySouth StaffordshirePoliticsPublished: Comments

Sir Gavin Williamson has urged ministers to ensure the NHS and local communities were not left to "pick up the bill" for housing developments.

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson
South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson

The South Staffordshire MP warned that new developments were too often resulting in a shortage of school and GP places due to local infrastructure not being "properly considered".

He has called on ministers and local councils to take a more robust approach with developers to make sure they are "paying for what is required".

Sir Gavin said: "One of the most common objections to a planning application for a large-scale development is that they have not properly considered or planned for how it will affect infrastructure in an area like GP practices.

"What we need to see is much more robust approach taken with developers, both locally and nationally, to ensure that they are paying for what is required and that they are not leaving it to the NHS and local communities pick up the bill."

The Government has proposed a new infrastructure levy to replace the current 'Section 106' system, where developers agree to mitigate the impact of new homes on infrastructure.

In a statement last month responding to a report by the House of Lords’ Built Environment Committee, the Government said: "The model we are considering, the levy would be non-negotiable, reducing the delays and uncertainty that Section 106 planning obligations can be subject to.

"With greater certainty around costs, and the ability to factor expenditure into the price paid for land, this should mean that affordable housing and infrastructure delivery is improved."

Figures published this week show there are 1,343 fewer GPs now than in 2017, while patient numbers have shot up.

Politics
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Property
Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News