MP calls for ministers to take stronger line with developers to ease GP shortages

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson

The South Staffordshire MP warned that new developments were too often resulting in a shortage of school and GP places due to local infrastructure not being "properly considered".

He has called on ministers and local councils to take a more robust approach with developers to make sure they are "paying for what is required".

Sir Gavin said: "One of the most common objections to a planning application for a large-scale development is that they have not properly considered or planned for how it will affect infrastructure in an area like GP practices.

"What we need to see is much more robust approach taken with developers, both locally and nationally, to ensure that they are paying for what is required and that they are not leaving it to the NHS and local communities pick up the bill."

The Government has proposed a new infrastructure levy to replace the current 'Section 106' system, where developers agree to mitigate the impact of new homes on infrastructure.

In a statement last month responding to a report by the House of Lords’ Built Environment Committee, the Government said: "The model we are considering, the levy would be non-negotiable, reducing the delays and uncertainty that Section 106 planning obligations can be subject to.

"With greater certainty around costs, and the ability to factor expenditure into the price paid for land, this should mean that affordable housing and infrastructure delivery is improved."