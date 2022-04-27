West Midlands MPs banned from Russia for 'whipping up anti-Kremlin hysteria'

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes

A total of 287 politicians have had "personal restrictions" imposed after they were accused of "whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK".

They include Conservative MPs Eddie Hughes (Walsall North), Mike Wood (Dudley South), Mark Garnier (Wyre Forest), Daniel Kawczynski (Shrewsbury), Philip Dunne (Ludlow), Lucy Allan (Telford), Michael Fabricant (Lichfield) and Bill Cash (Stone); and Labour MP John Spellar (Warley).

Warley MP John Spellar

The hit-list, which has been issued by Russia's foreign ministry, appears to have used an outdated MPs list as it also includes former Stafford MP Jeremy Lefroy, who stood down ahead of the 2019 general election, and former Attorney General Dominic Grieve.

Commenting on the restrictions, Mr Spellar said: "I have been warning about the threat from Russia trying to restore the Soviet Union for some time, and obviously they have not taken kindly to that.

"I shall wear this badge with honour."

Mr Fabricant raised the issue in the Commons. He said he was "proud" to be on the list of sanctioned politicians and asked Speaker Lindsay Hoyle if he could offer MPs any advice.

The Speaker said: "Rather than give a knee-jerk reaction now, I am sure the Government will rapidly be assessing the implications of this move.

"I am therefore asking the Government to keep me and the House authorities briefed on this very important issue, and I shall make sure that members are kept informed as appropriate."

Following the exchange Mr Fabricant said: "I would have been quite insulted had I not been sanctioned by the Russian government given my well known criticism of Putin and my regular highlighting of both the cruelty and incompetence of the Russian Army."

Russia said the sanctions have been imposed in response to similar restrictions on members of its own parliament that were brought in by the House of Commons on March 11.

A translation of a statement from state-owned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, reads: "These persons, who are now banned from entering the Russian Federation, took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.

"The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the lips of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonising our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of a mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral co-operation."