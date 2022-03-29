Two new Youth MPs elected to serve Wolverhampton

Mark Taylor with Lshae Green, Gregory MacDonald and Emma Bennett

Gregory MacDonald and Lshae Green were chosen by 11- to 18-year-olds to represent Wolverhampton at the Youth Parliament out of 30 candidates.

The city was top of the West Midlands voting table and fourth nationally after attracting a 39.31 per cent voter turnout and 10,146 votes.

For the first time the elections were run in tandem with the national Make your Mark campaign, a major national youth consultation, to streamline the way in which young people’s voices are heard.

Both campaigns were held in secondary schools last month and the winners were revealed at a Declaration Event at the civic centre last week.

Top of the agenda among voters were education and learning issues followed by jobs, money, homes and opportunities.

Wolverhampton Council’s executive director of families said: “The Make Your Mark and Youth MP ballots are both incredibly important initiatives for our young people to take part in as it gives them the chance to contribute their views on the issues that affect their everyday lives.

“We are delighted with the interest shown by our city’s young people in both campaigns, demonstrating their enthusiasm and commitment to stand up for what they believe in, make their voices heard and improve the lives of others.

“A huge congratulations to both Gregory and Lshae for being elected as Youth MPs and good luck to them both in what’s set to be a very exciting role. We will be working closely with them both as they champion our young people’s voices and help to shape future services across the city.

“Thank you also to all of the students and staff in schools across the city for running both campaigns and especially for helping Wolverhampton achieve such a high turnout.”