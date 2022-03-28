Last chance to have your say on plans to cut number of West Midlands MPs

Gavin Williamson's constituency will be Kingswinford and South Staffordshire under the plans

The Boundary Commission for England has put forward a series of changes after a review with the aim of evening up the number of people in parliamentary constituencies.

The latest proposals mean the Black Country and Staffordshire will lose two seats in Parliament, dropping from 25 to 23, whilst some will be renamed and dozens of wards will change constituencies.

Only Cannock Chase and Burton will remain unchanged, with the commission's aim for every seat to have an electorate of between 69,724 and 77,062 meaning many will be expanded.

A consultation process was launched over the plans, which were revealed in June last year, with around 4,000 comments being sent in about the suggested changes from the West Midlands region.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: "Constituency boundaries are changing, and this is a chance for people to have their say.

"The feedback will help make our proposals the best they can be. Our review of all constituencies in England is an important process. It will make sure each MP represents roughly the same number of electors across the country. We want to get our proposals for the West Midlands right and are accepting comments up until April 4."

Under the plans Dudley South – held since 2015 by Conservative MP Mike Wood – will go completely, its areas split between Stourbridge, South Staffordshire and Dudley North.

South Staffordshire, the seat held by Gavin Williamson, will become Kingswinford and South Staffordshire's representative, incorporating areas including Wall Heath and Wordsley.

The three seats currently in Walsall will be scrapped and replaced with two – Walsall, and Bloxwich and Brownhills – with the changes resulting in both Willenhall and Aldridge split between constituencies.

Halesowen and Rowley Regis will be expanded to include more parts of Dudley and renamed Halesowen, while two Wolverhampton seats will take in parts of Walsall.

The proposals in full:

Constituency list before changes (25):

Wolverhampton North East, Wolverhampton South East, Wolverhampton South West, Dudley North, Dudley South, Stourbridge, Halesowen and Rowley Regis, Warley, West Bromwich East, West Bromwich West, Walsall North, Walsall South, Aldridge-Brownhills, Cannock Chase, Lichfield, South Staffordshire, Stafford, Stone, Burton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire Moorlands, Stoke-on-Trent Central, Stoke-on-Trent North, Stoke-on-Trent South, Tamworth.

Constituency list after changes (23):

Wolverhampton North East, Wolverhampton South East, Wolverhampton West, Dudley, Stourbridge, Halesowen, Smethwick and Rowley Regis, West Bromwich East, West Bromwich West, Walsall, Bloxwich and Brownhills, Cannock Chase, Lichfield, Kingswinford and South Staffordshire, Stafford, Stone and Great Wyrley, Burton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire Moorlands, Stoke-on-Trent Central, Stoke-on-Trent North, Stoke-on-Trent South, Tamworth.

Wolverhampton

All three constituencies are to be enlarged under the plans.

Wolverhampton South West – renamed Wolverhampton West and will include Oxley (from Wolverhampton North East) and Blakenhall (from Wolverhampton South East).

Wolverhampton South East – expanded to include Darlaston, from Walsall South and the centre of Willenhall from Walsall North.

Wolverhampton North East – expanded to include Willenhall North and Short Heath, both currently in Walsall North.

Walsall

The borough will lose one constituency overall, with two news ones created.

Bloxwich and Brownhills – taking in Birchills Leamore, Blakenall, Bloxwich East and Bloxwich West from the current Walsall North seat; plus Brownhills, Pelsall, Rushall-Shelfield and part of Aldridge from the Aldridge-Brownhills constituency.

Walsall – taking in wards currently in Walsall South, including Paddock, Palfrey, Pheasey Park Farm and St Matthew’s; plus Aldridge Central and South, and Streetly, both currently in Aldridge-Brownhills.

Sandwell and Dudley

Seven seats will become six, with Dudley South set to be split between other constituencies.

West Bromwich West – expanded to take in the Dudley Council ward of Coseley East, which is currently in the Wolverhampton South East constituency.

West Bromwich East – expanded to take in the Sandwell Council ward of St Pauls.

Dudley North – expanded to include the ward of Brockmoor and Pensnett, which is currently in Dudley South. Renamed Dudley.

Stourbridge – expanded northwards to include Netherton, Woodside and St Andrews, and Brierley Hill, all of which are currently in Dudley South.

Halesowen and Rowley Regis – expanded westwards to include the Dudley Council wards of Cradley and Wollescote, and Quarry Bank and Dudley Wood. It will also include part of Blackheath. The constituency will be renamed Halesowen.

Warley – expanded westwards to include Rowley Regis and part of Blackheath. Name changed to Smethwick and Rowley Regis.

Staffordshire

Set to lose one seat overall, while South Staffordshire will take in part of Dudley.

South Staffordshire – expanded to include the Dudley South wards of Kingswinford North and Wall Health, Kingswinford South and Wordsley. Renamed Kingswinford and South Staffordshire.

Cannock Chase – unchanged.

Lichfield – will lose Whittington and Streethay to Tamworth, while taking over all of Hammerwich with Wall.

Stone – will be expanded to include Penkridge and Great Wyrley. Renamed Stone and Great Wyrley.

Stafford – extended northwards and westwards from the town to include additional wards from Stafford town and two council wards from Newcastle-under-Lyme, Loggerheads and Maer & Whitmore.