Calls made for Government to update planning policies to protect green belt land

Sir Gavin Williamson

The South Staffordshire MP said it was "so important" councils are able to protect the spaces from "unwanted and ill-considered development".

It comes after a series of planning applications were made in South Staffordshire for battery storage units, including a unit near Castlecroft Road.

The plans were turned down by South Staffordshire District Council in December 23 last year but an appeal has been launched against the decision.

Mr Williamson said: "It is so important that our councils are properly equipped with the powers and guidance to protect Green Belt land from unwanted and ill-considered development, especially in the case of battery storage units. I urge the Secretary of State for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to urgently update national planning policy to ensure these sites are not placed recklessly within precious green spaces around the country."