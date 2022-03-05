Sandwell Council leader defends largest council tax rise in region

The budget was agreed at a full council meeting on March 1, which leaders say will protect good quality services for residents.

Council leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael said the budget was focused on the needs of residents.

“We will protect the services that everyone uses; cleaning our streets, investing in community safety, looking after our neighbourhoods," she said.

“People want clean streets, safe public spaces, estates that they are proud to call home, a landscape that is cared for – and somewhere to turn to when times are tough.”

The budget will retain "lifeline" services such as meals on wheels and the school meal voucher scheme.

Councillor Carmichael added: “We will also target our work where it is needed. We have protected youth services, we will tackle inequality, including health inequalities, and we will retain our commitment to the climate change agenda.”

The budget was agreed as councillors approved a council tax rise of 1.99 per cent to fund local services, plus a three per cent precept ring-fenced to help pay for adult social care services – meaning a total council tax increase of 4.99%.

Including the charges for police and fire, most Sandwell residents will need to pay an extra £1.15 to £1.34 per week from April 1.

The rise is the biggest in the region, including Birmingham and Coventry.

However, Sandwell Council is providing 100 per cent council tax relief for those most in need, one of the few councils nationally to do so.

It also has a council tax hardship policy, a local welfare scheme and discretionary housing payments.

Councillor Carmichael added: “It is essential we fund areas where there is extra demand – such as adult and children’s social care, which takes up around 70 per cent of council spending.

“There are no easy decisions when it comes to limited funds and high demands, but these are sensible and compassionate decisions. We know that times are hard, and we will do what we can to help.