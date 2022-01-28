Action demanded on spiralling energy costs as people 'forced to skip meals'

A study suggested one in four people are now skipping meals to pay the increased bills

More than 2,500 members of the public from the West Midlands have responded to government energy market regulator Ofgem's consultation on their proposed energy price cap shake-up.

They joined a total of 39,264 people across the country in rejecting plans which could see more costs passed onto consumers.

This intervention by energy consumers comes as new polling by Survation, commissioned by 38 Degrees, a not-for-profit political-activism organisation, revealed that 63 per cent of people in the Midlands are already paying higher energy bills than they were this time last year.

The research also suggested that one in four people are now skipping meals to pay the increased bills while 67 per cent are cutting down on how much they use their heating.

One of the respondents, named as Georgette from Wolverhampton, said: "I’m disabled and living on benefits. The fuel prices rises are a nightmare.

"How are we meant to eat and keep warm when our income doesn’t increase to help?

"I layer up clothing and wrap in blankets but still I’m cold, I don’t know what to do other than stay in bed and not eat."

With wholesale gas prices expected to remain at record-levels for the foreseeable future, the decision on the price cap consultations may have significant ramifications for the financial security of energy suppliers and consumers.

Through a total 39,264 consultation submissions from consumers across the country, 97 per cent stated that Ofgem should not amend the price cap to allow energy suppliers to further increase prices.

Angus O’Brien, campaigner at 38 Degrees said: "It’s no surprise tens of thousands of consumers have taken the opportunity to oppose plans which would see already spiralling energy bills rise even faster and more often.