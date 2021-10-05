'Worst of fake news' as MP Pat McFadden described as Rangers fan

The rivalry between Celtic and Rangers is one of the fiercest in world football

Ask any Wolves fan if they support the Baggies, or call a Villa fan a Bluenose, and the response is not likely to be pleasant.

So it is hardly surprising that lifelong Celtic fan Pat McFadden was left bemused when he was approached at a recent event and questioned about his love of Old Firm rivals Glasgow Rangers.

It turns out the Wikipedia page of the Glasgow-born Wolverhampton South East MP had been doctored to claim: "He is a supporter of The Rangers Football Club."

Mr McFadden's wikipedia page had been doctored to describe him as a Rangers supporter

The Wiki error has now been rectified to reflect the MP's devotion to The Bhoys, who he has been following since he was a wee bairn.

Labour MP Mr McFadden, who was in Glasgow last month to see Celtic beat Ross County, said: "If ever there was an example that you shouldn't believe everything you read on the Internet, then this is it.

"It was the worst of fake news. Next they'll be saying I don't like Springsteen."

The rivalry between Celtic and Rangers goes back more than 130 years and is considered one of the fiercest in world football.