Council shortlisted for three awards

The council is a finalist in three categories – ‘chief executive of the year’, ‘rising star’ and ‘best social housing initiative’.

Tim Johnson, chief executive has been shortlisted for ‘chief executive of the year’ for leading the council’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and putting staff in the driving seat of equalities.

In the ‘rising star’ category, Anthony Walker, homelessness strategy & external relationships manager, has been shortlisted for working hard to protect every person experiencing homeless in the city during the pandemic.

And in the ‘best social housing initiative’ category, the council’s commercial regulation services, working with legal services, have been shortlisted for their work in ensuring the council can act quickly and effectively against landlords acting illegally.

Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of the City Of Wolverhampton Council, said: “Being announced as finalists in three categories, when the MJ Awards have received a record number of entries from councils across the country, is no mean feat.

“This is an excellent achievement for the council’s employees, councillors and partner organisations after a year like no other.

“So many individuals and teams have gone above and beyond on a daily basis in the most challenging of times – and it fills me with joy that those collective efforts have been recognised.