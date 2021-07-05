Labour not a threat, says Staffordshire Tory MP

By Richard Guttridge

Labour's time will not come "for a long time yet", a Staffordshire MP has predicted after latest polls showed them lagging behind the Conservatives.

Michael Fabricant
Michael Fabricant, Tory MP for Lichfield, said it "must be utterly depressing" being a Labour shadow minister with the party seemingly failing to make serious inroads on the governing party.

The latest poll from YouGov showed the Conservatives ahead on 42 points, with Labour back on 31.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer suggested Labour were "back" after holding on in the Batley and Spen by-election.

But Mr Fabricant compared to current era for Labour to that when the Tories struggled badly when Tony Blair was Prime Minister.

Mr Fabricant said on Twitter: "It must be utterly depressing being a Labour shadow minister.

"I remember when I was trade minister under Iain Duncan Smith in opposition with no hope, then, of winning the next election. Their time will come. But not, I suspect, for a long while yet."

Richard Guttridge

By Richard Guttridge

Investigations Editor@RichG_star

Investigations Editor for the Express & Star.

